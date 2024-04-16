'We just made history': DU men's hockey team celebrates 10 national titles
The University of Denver's men's hockey team took home their 10th national title over the weekend, marking the most titles of any program in NCAA hockey history.
Fourteen Stanley Cup playoff berths have been clinched. Another NHL team can get in Monday. Here's where the races stand.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
UTICA, N.Y. — Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship with a measure of revenge. After losing last year's gold-medal game to the United States on home ice in Brampton, Ont., the Canadians turned the tables with Sunday's 6-5 overtime victory over the U.S. in Utica, N.Y. "Oh man, that feels good to win it on U.S. soil," Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens said. "We owed it to them and owed it to ourselves to win that one." Danielle Serdachny scored the golden goal at 5:16 of over
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark admitted she was a bit nervous before being chosen with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, even though it was no surprise. "I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade, and it’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, just trying to soak it in,” Clark said. The former Iowa star became a household name among basketball fans during her record-breaking college career, and she will now try and help revive th
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Skirmishes erupt in chamber as Georgian parliament starts discussion of controversial law
Take a look at the new uniforms the Jets will be wearing next season.
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty ImagesTennis star Novak Djokovic lashed out at a fan while losing a match in Monte Carlo this weekend, leveling curses at the spectator from the court in an explosive flare-up caught on video.Down 3-4 against Norwegian player Casper Ruud, the No. 1-ranked Serb blew up when he hit a forehand out of bounds against his opponent. Immediately after the point was called, Djokovic whirled around and screamed, “Would you shut the f--k up!” at a spectator sitting in the stands
Scott Haraguchi documented the assault on his vessel and offers a theory as to why the shark became aggressive.
The 2024 Masters continues to Round 4 with 13 LIV Golf stars chasing the green jacket. Here is an updated leaderboard for the LIV tour at Augusta on Sunday.
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
In a new three-round mock draft from ESPN, the Bears land their franchise QB in Caleb Williams and immediately build around him.
NBC/screengrabSaturday Night Live’s Michael Che has a history of using jokes to diminish women’s sports, and this week was no different. During Saturday’s “Weekend Update,” Che shared that “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired—and replaced with an apron.”The joke elicited plenty of groans—followed by some huge laughs when Clark herself joined Che and Colin Jost at their desk just a few seconds later.Clark wasn’t quite buying it when Che
Charlie was pictured seemingly giving his dad some swing tips on the practice range at Augusta National.
MLB clubhouse attendants don't have the most glamorous job, but players will tell you they couldn't do their job without the "clubbies."
The couple attended the Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City soccer match together on April 13
Still months away from the highly-anticipated Jake Paul-Mike Tyson bout. Here is the latest news surrounding the bout.
Lithuanian discus thrower Mykolas Alekna broke a world record that had stood for four decades at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational meeting in Ramona on Sunday.