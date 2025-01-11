Just Over A Year After Splitting From His Wife Of Almost 3 Decades, Hugh Jackman Was Photographed Holding Hands With His Ex-Broadway Costar Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were pictured on an apparent dinner date last night.

The pair — who starred together in Broadway’s

The pair — who starred together in Broadway’s "The Music Man" in 2022 and early 2023 — were spotted holding hands and smiling at each other as they stepped out in Santa Monica, People reports.

This comes just over a year after Hugh, 56, and his longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced that they were parting ways in a joint statement.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” wrote Deborra and Hugh, who were married for 27 years.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” they went on, adding, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

The split came as a surprise to many fans, especially given that Hugh had shared a gushing post just months prior celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Sutton, 49, filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, last October.

Sutton previously described Hugh as one of her “best friends” as she detailed their onstage chemistry back in 2022.

“He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true,” she told Vogue. “He’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along.’ But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.”

“One of the things that our director said early on was when you’re watching two characters fall in love, you look for the moments where they make each other smile. So it’s sort of birthed out of that, and it’s a spontaneous moment that’s different every single night. It toes that line of, is it Harold and Marian, or Hugh and Sutton?” she said of their onstage chemistry.