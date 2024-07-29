Just Stop Oil activists block Gatwick Airport departure gates in London

Benjamin Parker
·2 min read
Holidaymakers hoping to get away were faced with protesters on the floor (Just Stop Oil)
Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked the depatures gate at Gatwick airport in an apparent attempt to disrupt travellers trying to make their flights.

Seven activists entered the airport’s southern terminal this morning, with the group stating that “the situation is currently developing”.

A spokesperson for the aviation hub told The Independent that despite the protest, London Gatwick is open and “operating normally today”.

“There are a small number of protesters at the airport who have now been arrested and are being removed from the airport,” they added.

Images and videos shared across social media, as well as on the group’s website to show the protesters sitting on the floor.

So far, it seems that most people are able to get past the protest without too much difficulty.

The Independent has contacted Sussex Police for further details.

“As long as political leaders fail to take swift and decisive action to protect our communities from the worst effects of climate breakdown, Just Stop Oil supporters, working with other groups internationally, will take the proportionate action necessary to generate much needed political pressure,” the group has previously said in a statement.

“This summer, areas of key importance to the fossil fuel economy will be declared sites of civil resistance around the world.”

The group added today’s demo at Gatwick is a part of the international campaign Oil Kills, and said 21 groups across 12 countries have demonstrated at 17 airports so far.

The latest incident comes less than an week after mine Just Stop Oil members have been arrested at Heathrow after the group said “the international uprising begins”, with protests taking place across European airports.

It also comes days after two other members were found guilty of criminal damage after throwing tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers inside London’s National Gallery.

This is a breaking story... more to follow

