Just Stop Oil activists guilty of criminal damage after Van Gogh's Sunflowers soup stunt at National Gallery

Two Just Stop Oil activists have been found guilty of criminal damage at Southwark Crown Court after throwing tinned soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers.

Anna Holland and Phoebe Plummer, both 22, threw the contents of two soup cans onto glass protecting the priceless masterpiece as it hung in London’s National Gallery in October 2022.

While the painting itself escape unharmed, prosecutors say the antique frame “was a piece of art in itself” and its surface was damaged in the incident.

“The tomato soup acted like a sort of corrosive substance,” said prosecutor Francesca Kolar said during the trial.

Holland and Plummer admitted carrying out the stunt but denied the charge of criminal damage.

Ms Kolar said it happened at around 11am on October 14, when Holland and Plummer attended the gallery “proporting to be visitors just like any other member of the public, visiting the gallery on that day”.

She said the two women went to gallery 43 which houses the Van Gogh masterpiece, and spent a few minutes slowly walking around the rest of the gallery, looking at all the other paintings while glancing over at the Sunflowers.

When the coast was relatively clear, they went up to the Sunflowers painting and took off their jackets to reveal white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan ‘Just Stop Oil’,” said Ms Kolar.

Anna Holland and Phoebe Plummer (AP)

“They took two tins of Heinz tomato soup – yes, the regular kind you might buy in the supermarket – out of their bags and simultaneously threw the contents of the tins, the tomato soup, on to the painting.

“Quickly, they kneeled down beneath the painting and began to open a tube of superglue which they lathered on their left hands. They then fixed their hands to the wall of the gallery behind them.”

Jurors heard others in the gallery then began taking pictures and videos. The protesters were later seen being bundled into a police van at the back entrance of the gallery.

Having denied the charge, Plummer, from Clapham, and Holland, of Newcastle, were found guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday.

A number of Just Stop Oil supporters were present in the court room as the verdict was delivered.

In 2022, Plummer said in front of the painting: “What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice?

“Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting, or the protection of our planet and people? The cost-of-living crisis is part of the cost-of-oil crisis.”

Painted in Arles in the south of France in August 1888, van Gogh’s painting shows fifteen sunflowers standing in a yellow pot against a yellow background.

The priceless work was the second from the National Gallery to be selected as a target for protest action by Just Stop Oil in 2022, with two supporters glueing themselves to John Constable’s The Hay Wain in July of that year.

Judge Christopher Hehir – who last week jailed the co-founder of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion for five years at the same court – told the duo they will be released on bail until they are sentenced on September 27 at the same court.

Their bail conditions stipulate that they must not carry glue, paint or any adhesive substance in a public place, and must not visit any galleries or museums.