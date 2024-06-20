Just Stop Oil break into Stansted VIP airfield and spray jets with orange paint 'hours after Taylor Swift's plane lands'

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed jets at a London airfield where the group claimed Taylor Swift’s private plane landed hours before.

Two protesters entered a private airfield at Stansted Airport at around 5am on Thursday, painting two jets using fire extinguishers filled with orange paint, the group said.

It comes the day after two Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested after spraying the historic Stonehenge monument in orange paint as the group appeared to ramp up their protests.

Just Stop Oil said Cole Macdonald, 22, and Jennifer Kowalski, 28, broke into the private airfield demanding that the incoming UK government works to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

The pair used an angle grinder to break into the fenced off area before coating the planes in orange paint.

Just Stop Oil previously announced they are planning a serious of protests at airports across the UK and Europe which threaten to cause travel chaos for holidaymakers this summer.

Protesters plan in some cases to glue themselves to runways in the UK and other destinations including Spain, Greece and Turkey.

The environmental activists were labeled “pathetic” by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, while the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described their protest at Stonehenge on Wednesday as a “disgraceful act of vandalism”.

Two protesters were arrested on suspicion of damaging some of the stones at the ancient site near Salisbury, Wiltshire Police said.

Video footage posted on social media showed two people wearing white shirts running up to the monoliths with spray paint canisters around 11am.

The group explained it had used orange cornflour to create “an eye catching spectacle” on Stonehenge, adding that it will wash away in the rain.

But concerns have been raised that rare lichen that live on the stones could be damaged.English Heritage chief executive Dr Nick Merriman said there appeared to be "no visible damage" to Stonehenge after Just Stop Oil activists sprayed it with orange powder paint on Thursday morning.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Whilst governments are allowing oil corporations to run amok destroying our communities, the actions of individuals mean very little.

“That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.

“Failure to defend the people they represent will mean Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens from Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland will join in resistance this summer, if their own Governments do not take meaningful action.”

Breaking news. More follows.