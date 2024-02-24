Just Stop Oil confront Labour frontbencher at fundraising dinner

Police told the protesters the restaurant was private property so they must leave - TOM BOWLES

Just Stop Oil protesters invaded a Labour fundraising dinner and confronted Anneliese Dodds on Friday.

The demonstrators heckled her in an Oxford restaurant and demanded that she commit to cancelling all oil and gas licences granted by the Government since 2021.

Police told the protesters they were on private premises where people were eating.

When a woman among the demonstrators asked if they could hand the frontbencher a letter, a uniformed officer said: ‘‘We are trying to facilitate your protest.’’

The demonstrators from a coalition of groups including Just Stop Oil and the Oxford Palestine Society had gathered outside the restaurant in the early evening.

They then unfurled a Just Stop Oil orange banner and delivered a letter to Ms Dodds, with a list of demands including “Labour to halt all new oil and gas licences, and revoke the ones granted by the Conservatives, including the Rosebank project”.

Anneliese Dodds talks to a policewoman inside the Oxford restaurant

Just Stop Oil protest outside the restaurant

Interrupting the meeting, one protester shouted: ‘‘Anneliese Dodds, I’m here with Just Stop Oil to demand that you revoke the Tory oil licences. We sent you a letter and received no response to our demand that you stand against the Tory licences.

‘‘The Tories have absolutely smeared my future with oil licences.’’

Another protester added: ‘‘Anneliese Dodds I am here with Action Against War Crimes and we are saying when is the immediate ceasefire in Gaza? Labour is supposed to be the party of the people and yet it refuses to stand up for human lives.

‘‘We know that all genocide is interlinked. We know that all this human suffering is interlinked and we have to stand up against it.’’

🚨 BREAKING: Anneliese Dodds' Fundraising Dinner Disrupted in Oxford



🛢️ A letter was delivered to the Labour frontbencher, demanding the Labour Party ends Tory oil and gas.



🔥 Politics is failing. Join us and together we will change the system — https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/n0F4UVoJpC — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) February 23, 2024

A third protester added: ‘‘These crises are interlinked. We didn’t ask for genocide in Gaza. We did not ask for this pandering to Tory oil licences.’’

Ms Dodds attempted to appease the protesters, saying: ‘‘That’s why we say we don’t want any new licences’’ adding she was ‘‘really happy to have a chat’’ with the group.

Dodds agreed to accept a letter from the protesters which was handed to her by a police officer saying: ‘‘Just give me the letter and we can have a conversation about this at some point. That would be really helpful. Thank you.’’

The protesters were then directed to the door by police.