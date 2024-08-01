Just Stop Oil Heathrow Airport protest fails - again

Gareth Corfield
·1 min read
Just Stop Oil protestors sit in front of departure gates at Heathrow Terminal 5
Just Stop Oil protestors sit in front of departure gates at Heathrow Terminal 5 - Guy Smallman

Just Stop Oil protesters have been removed from Heathrow following another failed protest.

Several activists sat or stood by the gates to departures in the London airport’s Terminal 5, before some of them were physically removed by police.

It follows several other damp squib demonstrations at airports this week.

At Gatwick holidaymakers stepped over activists who had attempted to block security gates on Monday.

It comes the day after two of Just Stop Oil’s number were jailed for breaking their bail conditions.

Phoebe Plummer, 22, and Jane Touil, 58, were remanded in custody on Wednesday after targeting Heathrow Terminal 5 in a similar protest on Tuesday.

Both were out on bail after committing previous offences while carrying out protests for the group, which wants the Government to commit to banning all fossil fuels.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “Earlier this morning a protest incident in Terminal 5 was swiftly resolved and all involved were immediately removed from the airport.

“Our priority will always be to maintain the safety of passengers and colleagues, and we’ll continue to work closely with our partners and the police in taking proportionate action to protect travel plans this summer.”

“Unlawful and irresponsible protest activity is not the way forward and will not be tolerated.

