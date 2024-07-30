Watch: Just Stop Oil protester who threw soup on Van Gogh painting sprays paint at Heathrow Airport

It comes a day after a group of activists tried to obstruct the entrance to Gatwick Airport's security - Tom Bowles

Protestors from Just Stop Oil, including an activist awaiting sentencing for throwing soup over a Van Gough painting, have sprayed orange paint on the floor of Heathrow Airport.

Two members of the group reportedly sat in Terminal 5’s departures area this morning and covered the floor in orange paint.

It comes a day after a group of activists tried to obstruct the entrance to Gatwick Airport’s security screening area by gluing themselves to the floor.

The protest group, which is calling on the Government to establish a “fossil fuel treaty”, vowed last week to use “all means necessary” to disrupt summer holidays.

Yesterday the group also tried to gain access to the Westminster offices of think-tank Policy Exchange.

The protesters used fire extinguishers filled with orange paint to spray the substance - Tom Bowles

Paint covering Heathrow Terminal 5 - Tom Bowles

One of the protestors is Phoebe Plummer, 22, who was freed on bail this week after being found guilty of causing criminal damage to Vincent Van Gogh’s painting Sunflowers in 2022.

She threw Heinz tinned soup over the famous painting along with an accomplice.

Plummer said: “This is an international problem, so ordinary people are doing what our politicians will not, working together globally to put a stop to the harm and suffering that fossil fuels cause.”

Phoebe Plummer, 22, was found guilty of causing criminal damage to Vincent Van Gogh's painting Sunflowers - Just Stop Oil

Pictures published by Just Stop Oil show orange paint splattered over a section of the floor, half a dozen departure screens and a window inside Terminal 5.

The other Heathrow protester, Jane Touil, said: “Ordinary people have to stand up and make their governments do the right thing, because without pressure from us, they won’t. I feel so angry and betrayed that politicians have let this happen when they’ve known about climate breakdown for over 50 years.”

Both protestors used fire extinguishers filled with orange paint to spray the substance around a small area of the Terminal 5 departure area.