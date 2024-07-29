Just Stop Oil protesters arrested after blocking Gatwick Airport departure gates

A group of Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked departure gates at Gatwick Airport.

The environmental protest group shared footage of demonstrators sitting on the floor at the gate as frustrated travellers climbed over them.

The group claimed to use suitcases with lock-on devices to block the departure gates.

Passengers could be seen carrying their luggage over the protesters, who sat silently on the floor.

Just Stop Oil said seven protesters disrupted the southern terminal at the airport at around 8am, joining 21 other groups as part of an Oil Kills international uprising.

Protests have taken place at 17 airports across Europe, Canada and the US, Just Stop Oil said.

Travellers climbed over Just Stop Oil protesters at Gatwick (Just Stop Oil)

It comes after 10 protesters were arrested at Heathrow Airport or nearby on Wednesday following a Europe-wide campaign threatening summer travel chaos.

The activists were charged with conspiracy to interfere with key national infrastructure under Section 7 of the Public Order Act 2003.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “London Gatwick is open and operating normally today. There are a small number of protestors at the airport who have now been arrested and are being removed from the airport.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows