Just Stop Oil protesters ‘arrested and removed’ after blocking Gatwick Airport

Just Stop Oil supporters who blocked departure gates at Gatwick Airport have been arrested and are being removed, the airport has said.

Seven people entered the South Terminal at around 8am and “used suitcases with lock-on devices to block the departure gates”, Just Stop Oil claimed.

A video shared by the group showed the protesters sitting on the floor inside the airport, blocking an entrance.

Passengers with suitcases appeared to step over the activists and continue with their journeys.

A London Gatwick spokesman said: “London Gatwick is open and operating normally today.

“There are a small number of protesters at the airport who have now been arrested and are being removed from the airport.”

Last week, 10 Just Stop Oil activists suspected of planning to disrupt Heathrow Airport were arrested.

None of the activists were able to get into the airport, the Metropolitan Police said.

The latest action is part of the “Oil Kills international uprising”, the group said, taking place at airports around the world.

Mel Carrington, 63, a mother and former environmental consultant from Dorset, and Greg Sculthorpe, a mathematician from Doncaster, were said to be among the activists involved at Gatwick.

Earlier this month, the airport became the latest major airport to secure a High Court injunction in an attempt to stop would-be environmental activists trespassing on its land after receiving police intelligence over protest plans.

Timothy Morshead KC, representing Gatwick at the hearing, said such action could cause “severe disruption and financial loss” and “significant delays for passengers”.

Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.