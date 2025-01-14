Just Stop Oil protesters charged with defacing Darwin’s grave

Tom McArdle
·1 min read
Charles Darwin's tomb in Westminster Abbey was targeted on Monday
Charles Darwin’s tomb in Westminster Abbey was targeted on Monday - Just Stop Oil/Jamie Lowe/via REUTERS

Two women have been charged with criminal damage after Charles Darwin’s grave was defaced at Westminster Abbey.

Alyson Lee, 66, and Di Bligh, 77, were filmed on Monday morning spraying “1.5 is dead” in paint on the 19th-century biologist’s memorial.

The graffiti was a reference to the recent finding that 2024 was the first year to exceed the 1.5C target threshold to limit global warming above pre-industrial temperatures.

The Metropolitan Police said the women had been released on bail and would appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on Feb 11 and Feb 12 respectively.

Just Stop Oil said Ms Lee, a retired teaching assistant from Derby, and Ms Bligh, a retired former chief executive of Reading council from Frome, Somerset, were responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two women sat at the scene before being escorted away by police.

Ms Lee said during the incident: “We are trying to get the Government to act on climate change.

“They are not doing enough.”

Ms Bligh added: “We’ve done this because there’s no hope for the world, really.

“We’ve done it on Darwin’s grave specifically because he would be turning in that grave because of the sixth mass extinction taking place now.”

Westminster Abbey said it did “not anticipate” there would be any permanent damage to the grave and its doors remained open for worshippers and visitors throughout Monday morning.

Latest Stories

  • Factbox-Trump's likely first moves on US energy policy

    Here are some of the energy-related executive orders Trump could announce during his first days in office, as he seeks to follow through on that promise. Trump could order the U.S. to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international pact to fight climate change and limit the rise in global temperatures by slashing fossil fuel-related emissions. Trump withdrew the U.S. during his first term, and transition sources have said he wants to do it again.

  • How an eel-like bloodsucking invasive species nearly wiped out fishing in the Great Lakes

    The Great Lakes region has long been heralded for its commercial fishing industry and large hauls. That wasn't always the case, thanks to a mysterious invasive species that began popping up across the basin more than 100 years ago: the sea lamprey. It came to the Great Lakes from the Atlantic Ocean and began rearing its literally ugly head by attacking various freshwater fish populations.One of the first recorded sightings was by a group of youngsters near a popular swimming hole close to Rogers

  • Why some fire hydrants in LA had no water to fight the fires

    Some fire hydrants in Los Angeles had no water to douse the fires. Here's what happened, and why the endangered smelt fish wrongly got blamed.

  • Canada pauses electric vehicle rebates worth up to $5,000 for buyers

    Transport Canada says over 546,000 vehicle incentives have been granted since the program's launch in 2019.

  • Why Doesn't LA Just Put the Fires Out Using Ocean Water?

    Firefighters are still battling several wildfires in the Los Angeles region — and the path of destruction is enormous. And thanks to an extremely dry 2024, in large part the consequence of human-caused climate change, has made firefighting efforts even more complicated. Last week, fire hydrants started to run dry, leaving some firefighters empty-handed. Which leaves an intriguing question: why aren't they resorting to scooping up water from the nearby Pacific Ocean? As Patrick Megonigal, [prof m

  • Massive air pocket in frozen lake released, causing ice to crack and collapse

    This is the moment a group of people noticed the lake aeration system in Anton's Lake in Minnedosa, Canada caused a large air pocket inside the frozen lake on December 7, 2024. They drilled a hole into the ice, rapidly releasing the air pressure and causing huge chunks of ice to collapse. No one was hurt. Lake aeration systems are intended to maintain oxygen levels in the water, for fish and for general water quality.

  • Ontario completes Chatham-Lakeshore transmission line ahead of schedule

    A new electricity transmission line stretching between Chatham-Kent and Lakeshore, Ont., is complete, more than a year ahead of schedule, the Ontario government announced Monday. The 49-kilometre, 230-kilovolt line from the Chatham switching station to the new transformer station in the Municipality of Lakeshore will increase the reliability and resiliency of the grid and bring 400 megawatts of electricity to the Windsor-Essex region, according to a news release from the Ford government.Chatham-

  • Zebra died after rhino punctured stomach - zoo

    Ziggy the zebra dies at a zoo after a female rhino unintentionally punctures his stomach.

  • Smuggled baby gorilla rescued in Turkey

    A young gorilla rescued from a plane’s cargo hold is recovering at an Istanbul zoo while wildlife officers consider returning him to his natural habitat, as well as how to cope with the illegal trade in animals passing through the city’s busy air hub. (Production by Robert Badendieck)

  • Watch: Bear takes cold-weather night swim in California family's pool

    A California family's home security camera captured footage of a bear that made a late-night visit to their back yard and took a swim in the pool.

  • Quebec confirms 1st rabid raccoon in decade, urges those near Vermont border to be on alert

    Quebec's Environment Ministry is warning residents near the Vermont border that a dead raccoon has tested positive for rabies.This is the first raccoon found with rabies since 2015, the ministry said in a news release Monday. It says the raccoon was found in Saint-Armand, Que., on Dec. 17.It was residents who found the carcass and reported it to authorities, said Marianne Gagnon, rabies co-ordinator with the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.The Ca

  • Why Drinking Bottled Water Can Be Much Worse for You Than Tap, According to New Research

    “The FDA hardly has any regulations at all for bottled water.”

  • Climate scientist says he fled LA 2 years ago because of wildfires

    Climate scientist Peter Kalmus joins ABC News to discuss climate change and the Los Angeles County wildfires.

  • Biden to create new national monuments in California's desert and far north

    Bolstering his environmental legacy, President Biden plans to sign proclamations creating the Chuckwalla and Sáttítla national monuments in California.

  • Projected air traffic growth runs counter to climate goals, study says

    Air passengers numbers are projected to more than double by 2050, boosting fuel demand and undermining the aviation industry's efforts to cut emissions, a study by climate advocacy group Transport and Environment suggested on Monday. As industry leaders meet at an annual finance conference this week in Dublin where many plane sales are expected, the Brussels-based group urged the European Union to take steps to rein in the sector's growth. "It's time to come back down to earth and put an end to this addiction to growth," Jo Dardenne, the group's aviation director, told Reuters.

  • Reptile centre nearly full after 50 rescues

    The Axolotl and Reptile Rescue Centre in Evesham last year took in almost 40 creatures each week.

  • Halifax wind energy deal to cut city emissions by 24%

    Nearly half of Halifax's municipal electricity will soon come from a Queens County wind farm, a move the city says will cut its greenhouse gas emissions by a quarter.This fall, Halifax Regional Municipality signed an agreement with Renewall Energy for about 33,000 megawatt hours per year coming from the new Mersey River Wind farm near Milton, N.S., starting in 2026.Kevin Boutilier, HRM's manager of clean energy, said the deal accounts for about 45 per cent of Halifax's corporate electricity, and

  • Los Angeles tree advocates hope their vital work recovers from devastating fires

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some people across Los Angeles have worked for years to increase the number of trees that give respite from heat and air pollution.

  • Melania Trump Reveals Where She Plans To Live During Her Husband's Presidency

    The former first lady's living plans have been the subject of much speculation ahead of Donald Trump's second term.

  • Thousands Of Teenage Girls Took Part In A New Study. What They Revealed Should Terrify You.

    "As I watch my own young daughter grow, these statistics take on a new, urgent meaning.”