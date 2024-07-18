Just Stop Oil protesters jailed after M25 blocked

Five environmental activists who organised protests that brought part of the M25 to a standstill over four days have been jailed.

Forty-five Just Stop Oil protesters climbed gantries on the motorway in November 2022, forcing police to stop the traffic, in an attempt to cause gridlock across southern England.

Judge Christopher Hehir said Roger Hallam, 58, Daniel Shaw, 38, Louise Lancaster, 58, Lucia Whittaker De Abreu, 35, and Cressida Gethin, 22, had "crossed the line from concerned campaigner to fanatic".

At Southwark Crown Court, Hallam was sentenced to five years' imprisonment while the other four defendants each received four-year jail terms.

The sentences are the longest since the introduction of new laws by the last government to prevent protesters disrupting roads.

The court heard the intention was to block most of the M25, preventing traffic from other roads from joining the motorway.

It resulted in chaos on the M25 over four days, resulting in nearly 51,000 hours of driver delays, the court heard.

People missed flights, medical appointments and exams. Two lorries collided and a police motorcyclist came off his bike while trying to bring traffic to a halt in a “rolling road block”.

'Intricate planning'

A Zoom call chaired by Shaw was infiltrated and recorded by a Sun newspaper journalist and passed to the police, the court heard.

Judge Hehir said the recording revealed the "intricate planning and the level of sophistication involved" in the protest action.

He said the defendants were "parading their political views" by appointing themselves as "sole arbiters of what should be done about climate change".

Hallam, a veteran environmental campaigner, was described as the "ideas man" of the movement, while the judge said Shaw was "up to his neck" in the planning of the protest.

Whittaker de Abreu and Gethin were arrested close to the M25 dressed to climb the gantries that cross the motorway.

Lancaster rented a safe house for activists due to take part, and bought climbing equipment.

Representing herself in court, Lancaster said the impact of climate change meant it was a "perilous and critical point in human history" and added that "all other means of democratic persuasion have failed".

Gethin told the judge: "It was always my intention to limit the harm caused by the disruption." But, she said, it would not have happened if "those in power had been taking their responsibilities seriously".

A barrister for Hallam said the 58-year-old had since rejected direct action campaigning due to its limitations and changed his approach to more conventional political campaigning.

The judge responded that the campaigner had “turned the trial into a piece of direct action protest.”