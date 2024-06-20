Just Stop Oil targets Taylor Swift’s jet ahead of Wembley show

Just Stop Oil claims Taylor Swift landed in the private terminal of the airport in Essex just hours earlier - Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil has targeted a private airfield where they claim Taylor Swift’s jet landed hours earlier.

Two demonstrators, named by the group as Jennifer Kowalski, 28, and Cole Macdonald, 22, are said to have entered Stansted airport at around 5am on Thursday as part of their latest stunt.

It is understood the pair attempted to target Taylor Swift’s jet, claiming they knew the plane’s tail number, but couldn’t find it.

Instead they painted two jets at random using fire extinguishers filled with orange paint.

Just Stop Oil claims the American pop star landed in the private terminal of the airport in Essex just hours earlier.

Ms Swift is scheduled to perform at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week.

The activists painted two private jets using fire extinguishers filled with orange paint - Just Stop Oil

Mr Macdonald, from Brighton, East Sussex, said: “We’re living in two worlds: one where billionaires live in luxury, able to fly in private jets away from the other, where unlivable conditions are being imposed on countless millions.

“Meanwhile, this system that is allowing extreme wealth to be accrued by a few, to the detriment of everyone else, is destroying the conditions necessary to support human life in a rapidly accelerating never-ending ‘cruel summer’.

“Billionaires are not untouchable, climate breakdown will affect every single one of us.”

A Just Stop Oil spokesman said: “Whilst governments are allowing oil corporations to run amok destroying our communities, the actions of individuals mean very little.

“That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.

“Failure to defend the people they represent will mean Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens from Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland will join in resistance this summer, if their own governments do not take meaningful action.”

Stonehenge stunt

Yesterday the campaign group was met with a storm of criticism after two protesters sprayed orange powder over Stonehenge, one day before the summer solstice.

Niamh Lynch, 21, and Rajan Naidum, 73, were filmed vandalising the stone circle, near Salisbury, with repurposed fire extinguishers on Wednesday afternoon.

JK Rowling joined Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer in condemning the group’s actions.

Wiltshire Police have arrested the activists “on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument”.

Just Stop Oil issued a photograph of Rajan Naidum and Niamh Lynch, who they said were the activists who sprayed Stonehenge - Just Stop Oil

Ms Rowling derided the group’s tactics and said: “Let’s not target anyone or anything remotely responsible for climate change.

“Let’s attack a unique ancient monument to which everyone’s hugely attached, incidentally endangering rare lichen that only grows there.”

English Heritage said the incident was “extremely upsetting”, and it has instructed its curators to investigate the extent of the damage .

Stonehenge remains open to the public.

Taylor Swift was contacted for comment.