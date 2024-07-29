Just Stop Oil try to block departure gates at Gatwick airport

Activists sit on the floor at the entrance to departures - Tom Bowles

Just Stop Oil protesters have attempted to block the departure gates at Gatwick airport.

Seven activists said they had locked themselves onto suitcases at the Southern Terminal at 8am on Monday.

Videos show them sitting on the floor at the entrance to departures, with holidaymakers stepping over them.

It comes after the protest group, who are calling on the Government to establish a “fossil fuel treaty”, vowed last week to use “all means necessary” to disrupt summer holidays.

One of the protesters, Mel Carrington, 63, a former environmental consultant from Dorset, said: “We’ve just had the hottest three days on earth in recorded history and possibly for hundreds of thousands of years.

“Innocent people around the world already face extreme weather and deadly heat and no one is prepared for the societal collapse that unchecked global heating will bring.

“I’m terrified of what it will mean for my family and friends when there are widespread crop failures, food shortages and economic meltdowns. It will mean the breakdown of law and order, the end of the NHS and the loss of everything we depend on.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.