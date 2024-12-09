Just Try Not to Cry Watching Taylor Swift's Sweet Moment With Her Dancers During the Final Eras Tour Show

In case you didn't spend your Sunday night watching an extremely blurry and increasingly glitchy live stream of the Eras Tour, it was emotional roller-coaster. Taylor performed the final show of her long-running tour in Vancouver on December 8th, and pretty much everyone there (read: hundreds of thousands of fans and several celebrities) were in their feelings. And obviously Taylor was right there with them.

The 2025 Grammy nominee was visibly moved multiple times throughout the show, and had a special moment with her dancers at the very end—taking a moment to join them for a bow and then pull them in for a hug as the audience cheered.

i’m never going to recover pic.twitter.com/Q6HCKkW0l2 — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) December 9, 2024

🚨| The final bow and group hug of The Eras Tour🥹!

pic.twitter.com/ECKLVCqLWg — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 9, 2024

Oh, and if you really want to feel emotional, here's Taylor leaving stage for the final time:

🚨| TAYLOR LEAVING THE FINAL ERAS SHOW!



pic.twitter.com/2n2FKC4Nd4 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 9, 2024

I'll give you a minute!

So, what does Taylor have planned now that the Eras Tour is officially over? There's speculation that she could drop a tour documentary, but mostly it sounds like she wants to enjoy her free-time and hang out with Travis Kelce.

“Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future,” a source told Us Weekly. “Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special....Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes. They’re on the same page.”

Oh, and the source also said “They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now.”

Can't wait to see what comes next for these two.

You Might Also Like