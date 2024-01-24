‘This is just wild’: James Beard nomination comes at a time of change for Jimmy Pearls

At a time of transition for Daryl “DC” Cooper and Oscar Johnson — who are on the verge of closing up Jimmy Pearls at The Market at 7th Street as they work toward brick-and-mortar dreams — another dream they didn’t even know they were chasing came true.

The Charlotte chefs with Virginia roots who have long worked together on food that promotes understanding of Black culinary history and coastal tidewater cuisine were named together as a semifinalist for the James Beard Award: Best Chef Southeast.

“This is just wild,” Johnson told CharlotteFive on Wednesday around lunchtime. “Me and my partner first recognize the community. … We don’t live for the accolades, but it feels good.”

Chefs Oscar Johnson and DC Cooper of Jimmy Pearls restaurant share their Virginia style fried croaker and potatoes with pickled succotash.

Journalists break news — sometimes, to the chefs themselves

Jimmy Pearls didn’t hire a PR firm or lobby for the award, Johnson said. Even the way Johnson found out about the nomination was a surprise.

Similar to last year, when Axios’ Michael Graff told Jason Glunt that Salud was a semifinalist for the James Beard Award: Outstanding Bar, Johnson first learned of his nomination Wednesday morning from Kristen Wile of Unpretentious Palate.

At the time, Johnson was making pierogi at his side gig, Baba & Pop’s. His phone was blowing up with what he thought were messages from Spectrum about bills.

Instead, it was While, Heidi Billotto and others in the Charlotte food scene, sending their congratulations.

After checking his Instagram, Johnson asked to step away from his work for a moment. He called Cooper, who was also out working a second job as a cafeteria manager for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

“He was just blown away, just as much as I was,” Johnson said. “We’re just trying to digest this and relish it.”

Uncle Gene’s Fish Sandwich at Jimmy Pearls.

It hasn’t always been a smooth path for Johnson and Cooper.

The duo started out Jimmy Pearls at The Market at 7th Street, then pivoted to a food truck. Jimmy Pearls returned once more to The Market at 7th Street in 2022, but the restaurant’s last day of service there will be Sunday.

Next, Johnson and Cooper plan to make moves toward a brick-and-mortar space all their own. But they’ll be catering — and working those side hustles — in the meantime.

“There’s been so much uncertainty at times where we start to question … and some days aren’t profitable,” Johnson said. “But Charlotte always ends up showing up for us. We thank the great people who have an appreciation for our craft.

“Thank you to those people who get it and know where we’re trying to go. The food is always the easiest thing to do as classically trained chefs, but we want to put our community first and put Virginia on the map. The history and the food and the culture — that’s what we’re trying to do,” Johnson said.

Location: 224 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202 (until Sunday)

Menu

Cuisine: Virginia-inspired seafood, soul food

Instagram: @jimmypearlsclt