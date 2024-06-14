Justice Department Says It Won't Prosecute Merrick Garland For Contempt Of Congress

WASHINGTON ― The Justice Department said Friday it wouldn’t prosecute U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for not giving lawmakers audio of President Joe Biden’s interview with a special counsel.

House Republicans approved a contempt of Congress citation against Garland for allegedly defying their subpoena, but the department said in a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Friday that Garland’s response to the subpoena “did not constitute a crime.”

