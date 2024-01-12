Justice department seeks death penalty for shooter who killed 10 people at Buffalo supermarket

Photograph: Lindsay Dedario/Reuters

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in 2022.

The US Department of Justice has opted to ask for capital punishment for Payton Gendron, according to a new court filing. He was 19 when he carried out a racist, murderous attack on shoppers in a majority Black area, devastating the community. according to a new court filing.

He was originally sentenced to life in prison last February, after a sentencing hearing where he was obliged to listen to relatives of his victims express their pain and rage.

The sentencing hearing for Payton Gendron was disrupted when he was charged at by a man in the audience who was quickly restrained.

Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to crimes including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate, a charge that carried an automatic life sentence.

More details soon…