Justice Dept.: LA Fitness discriminates against people with disabilities

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- LA Fitness discriminates against people with disabilities at its gym and fitness clubs, the Department of Justice said in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The federal prosecutors in the U.S. District Court for Central California accuses the nation's largest chain of owner-operated gym and fitness clubs of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing people with disabilities equal access to its facilities.

"Access to physical fitness activity is crucial for promoting the health and well-being of all Americans, including those with disabilities," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a news release Tuesday.

The Department of Justice "seeks to eliminate LA Fitness' discriminatory barriers and ensure that people with disabilities have equal access to fully participate in their local LA Fitness gym and fitness clubs," Clarke said.

Federal prosecutors said LA Fitness has many barriers to access, including broken pool lifts and elevators that make it impossible for people with mobility disabilities to enter many of its 700 fitness clubs and pools.

Some people with mobility disabilities became stuck and were left dangling over the water while trying to use defective pool lifts and had to call for help or crawl out of the pools.

"Even after members with disabilities complained about these issues, LA Fitness did not fix them for long periods of time," the Department of Justice said.

The federal lawsuits asks the court to stop the alleged discrimination against people with disabilities by requiring LA Fitness to make its facilities and equipment accessible.

The Department of Justice invites those who have had trouble accessing facilities at LA Fitness or who know those who encountered access issues to call 888-392-5419 or email the Department of Justice at Claims.LAFitness@usdoj.gov.