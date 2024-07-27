Justin Baldoni Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Wife Emily: 'Happy 11 Years My Love'

Baldoni and his wife share two children, daughter Maiya and son Maxwell

Kevin Winter/Getty Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni in 2019

Justin Baldoni is celebrating more than a decade of marriage with his wife, Emily Baldoni.

On Saturday, July 27, the Jane the Virgin alum, 40, shared a post on Instagram celebrating 11 years of marriage to Emily, 39.

In the caption, he shared a quote from the poet Rumi, writing: "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there."

Alongside the heartfelt quote, the actor posted a photo of himself and Emily sharing an intimate moment, scrunching up their noses and touching their faces together as they stood on a city street.

"Happy 11 years my love," Justin finished the caption, tagging his wife.

The Baldonis have been candid about their marriage — and their love for each other — on social media since the beginning.

When the pair got engaged in 2013, a video of the proposal that Justin shared on social media — which featured a lip-synced performance and a flash mob — went viral, garnering more than 14 million views on YouTube.



Later that year, the couple tied the knot in a Corona, Calif., ceremony, and have since welcomed two children, Maiya Grace, 9, and Maxwell Roland-Samuel, 6. In 2019, Justin told Mini that he was grateful for just how much Emily had impacted his life and their children's lives.

“I hope they grow up and have much more of her than me,” the It Ends with Us star said at the time, adding: "But I hope they have my sense of humor because I’m definitely funnier."

"Justin has an incredible way of bringing magic to the smallest moments," Emily chimed in at the time. "The kids’ eyes light up whenever he comes into the room.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni in 2019

Just last month, Justin shared on social media that he had a health scare and had been hospitalized with an infection for a week.

“Nothing like an infection and a week at the hospital to put everything into perspective,” he wrote in his Instagram caption on June 10. “God is so good. On the mend and feeling grateful.”

He also thanked everyone who had helped him during his hospital stay, including medical staff as well as his friends and family.

“Thank you to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at St. John’s. Your dedication and compassion were extraordinary. To the friends and family who knew I was here — thank you for your prayers, visits, and for cheering me up," he wrote, alongside a photo of his two children and wife lying in the hospital bed with him.

He concluded the post by thanking Emily: “And to my wife, my soulmate — who is so stubborn she wouldn’t leave my side and slept on a bench… I love the s--- out of you. Forever.”



