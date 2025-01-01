Justin Baldoni files $250M lawsuit against New York Times over Blake Lively claims

The legal drama surrounding "It Ends With Us" is neverending as the film's director Justin Baldoni sues The New York Times for libel after the news organization published Blake Lively's smear campaign accusations.

In court documents obtained and reviewed by USA TODAY, Baldoni filed a $250 million lawsuit against the Times in Los Angeles Superior Court on New Year's Eve. He's among a group of 10 plaintiffs which also include publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel and "It Ends With Us" producers Jamey Heath and Steve Sarowitz.

They are suing the newspaper for libel and false light invasion of privacy over the Times' article, "'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine," which was published Dec. 21. Along with the article, Lively also filed a legal complaint, which was obtained by USA TODAY, against Baldoni that same day.

Attorney Bryan Freedman, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Baldoni, told USA TODAY that, "In this vicious smear campaign fully orchestrated by Blake Lively and her team, the New York Times cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful 'untouchable' Hollywood elites, disregarding journalistic practices and ethics once befitting of the revered publication by using doctored and manipulated texts and intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative."

What went wrong? 'It Ends with Us' was supposed to be a BookTok Hollywood success story.

Justin Baldoni attends the New York premiere of "It Ends With Us" at at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Aug. 6, 2024.

"In doing so, they pre-determined the outcome of their story, and aided and abetted their own devastating PR smear campaign designed to revitalize Lively’s self-induced floundering public image and counter the organic groundswell of criticism amongst the online public. The irony is rich," Baldoni's attorney continued.

In her Dec. 21 legal complaint, Lively claimed Baldoni coordinated a PR campaign with a crisis firm, which her lawyers called "'social manipulation' designed to 'destroy' Ms. Lively's reputation" after she took issue with on-set behavior. The filing contained copies of text messages sent by Baldoni that offered an inside look at the off-screen controversy that caused months of speculation surrounding an alleged feud between the pair.

Now, in Tuesday's 87-page complaint against the Times, Baldoni and co. claim that the publication relied on "'cherry-picked' and altered communications stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced to mislead."

Baldoni's attorney in a statement Tuesday concluded, "Make no mistake however, as we all unite to take down The NY Times by no longer allowing them to deceive the public, we will continue this campaign of authenticity by also suing those individuals who have abused their power to try and destroy the lives of my clients. While their side embraces partial truths, we embrace the full truth - and have all of the communications to back it. The public will decide for themselves as they did when this first began."

Blake Lively responds to Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against NYT

US actress Blake Lively attends the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2024. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Lively's legal team addressed Baldoni's lawsuit in a statement to USA TODAY.

Lively's legal team noted that "nothing" in Baldoni's lawsuit "changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively's California Civil Rights Department Complaint." They also shared Lively filed a federal complaint earlier Tuesday.

"This lawsuit is based on the obviously false premise that Ms. Lively's administrative complaint against Wayfarer and others was a ruse based on a choice 'not to file a lawsuit against Baldoni, Wayfarer,' and that 'litigation was never her ultimate goal,'" the statement continued. "As demonstrated by the federal complaint filed by Ms. Lively earlier today, that frame of reference for the Wayfarer lawsuit is false. While we will not litigate this matter in the press, we do encourage people to read Ms. Lively’s complaint in its entirety. We look forward to addressing each and every one of Wayfarer’s allegations in court."

