Justin Baldoni issues moving message to domestic abuse survivors

The 40-year-old directs and stars in the drama It Ends With Us, which some film fans feel has been marketed like a traditional romantic comedy and undermines the fact it is based on a novel about domestic abuse. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the filmmaker wrote: "Dear Survivor, You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days.” "In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others..."