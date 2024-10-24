Justin Baldoni Reveals His 2 Kids Make a Cute Cameo in “It End with Us”: 'They Tell All Their Friends'

The actor shares his two kids with wife Emily Baldoni

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni brought a few special guests with him onto the set of It Ends with Us.

While speaking with E! News on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the actor, 40, revealed that his 9-year-old daughter Maiya, and 7-year-old son Maxwell, whom he shares with wife Emily Baldoni, both make a quick cameo in the film adaption of Colleen Hoover's novel.

“They’re in the final scene in the farmer's market,” Baldoni told the outlet. “There are two kids that are running into the farmer's market and that was their kind of debut — I said, ‘Action,’ and then they ran off."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Emily Baldoni Instagram Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni with their kids Maiya and Maxwell.

Related: Justin Baldoni Says He Was a 'Mess' on His Kids' First Day of School: 'I Was Bawling'

He added that the little ones are super proud of their work. "They tell all their friends about it," Baldoni shared.

While the Jane The Virgin alum called Maiya a "natural director" and Maxwell a "natural performer," he also said, "I think that's the extent to which they want to be in the industry.”

“Neither one of them have ever said that they want to be actors,” he continued. “They just want to act in Daddy's movie so they can tell their friends they were in movies.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



Kevin Winter/Getty Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni attend the after party for the premiere of CBS Films' "Five Feet Apart" on March 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Back in August, Baldoni spent some quality time with his family of four.

The movie director spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood with his Emily, Maiya and Maxwell. The crew was all smiles as they posed for various photos in front of the theme park's iconic tall white entrance gate.

One photo captured Justin and Emily sharing a kiss, while another showed the proud parents holding their children's hands.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.