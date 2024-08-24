Justin Baldoni Visits Universal Studios with His Family amid “It Ends with Us” Drama

The film director and actor was all smiles as he visited the theme park with his wife and two kids

Elwood Walker/Universal Studios Hollywood Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 22, 2024

Justin Baldoni is surrounding himself with family amid reports of drama with the cast of his latest film, It Ends with Us.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, the movie director and actor, 40, spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood with his wife, Emily Baldoni, their 9-year-old daughter Maiya, and their 6-year-old son Maxwell.

The family of four was all smiles as they posed for various photos in front of the theme park's iconic tall white entrance gate.

Elwood Walker/Universal Studios Hollywood Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni

One photo captures Justin and Emily, 40, sharing a kiss, while another shows the proud parents holding their children's hands.

The outing comes one month after the couple celebrated 11 years of marriage.

Justin marked that occasion by sharing an Instagram photo of him and his wife next to a quote from the poet Rumi that read: "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there."

Elwood Walker/Universal Studios Hollywood Justin Baldoni with his wife Emily and their two kids at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 22, 2024

He ended the romantic post by writing, "Happy 11 years my love." Earlier this month, Emily accompanied Justin to the New York City premiere of It Ends with Us.

Rumors of a rift between the cast grew stronger after the premiere when fans noticed that Justin's costar, Blake Lively, appeared to pose alongside all of their main castmates except him.

Despite being the director, he didn’t introduce the film before the screening with Lively and author Colleen Hoover, who wrote the book on which the film is based.

Elwood Walker/Universal Studios Hollywood Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 22, 2024

While Baldoni has been absent from most grouped promotional appearances, he's spoken highly of his costars during solo interviews.



Although none of the cast members have spoken out about the alleged rift, Baldoni has hired crisis public relations manager Melissa Nathan of The Agency Group, a source familiar with the matter told PEOPLE this month. A set source also told PEOPLE that "all is not what it seems."

"There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him," said the set source.



