Justin Baldoni’s wife breaks silence amid Blake Lively allegations

NEW YORK — Justin Baldoni’s wife is breaking her silence amid his dueling lawsuits with Blake Lively, who’s accused her “It Ends With Us” director and co-star of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

Emily Baldoni celebrated her husband’s 41st birthday Friday, making it clear she’s standing by him as the seemingly unending feud continues.

“Happy birthday my love,” the Swedish actress captioned a snap of their family on Instagram. “Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again.”

The couple, who wed in 2013, share two children, 9-year-old Maiya and Maxwell, 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily’s birthday tribute comes just days after lawyers for Lively called for a gag order against Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, who they accuse of launching a “harassing and retaliatory media campaign” following the “Gossip Girl” alum’s public accusations.

Just before Christmas, Lively filed a complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of “It Ends With Us.” She also claimed he hired a crisis PR manager to wage a coordinated smear campaign to ruin her reputation — allegations laid out with alleged text message evidence in a bombshell deep-dive published by the New York Times.

On New Year’s Eve, Lively formally sued Baldoni, who filed a $250 million lawsuit against the Times, alleging they “cherry-picked” and altered the messages to be stripped of necessary context.

Last week, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and publicist Leslie Sloane, accusing the trio of defamation and their own alleged smear campaign against him.

The legal battle ratcheted up earlier this week when Freedman released nearly 10 minutes of unedited footage from the set, showing Baldoni and Lively filming a scene she specifically cited in her allegations.

Her team maintains the video is “damning” and proves Baldoni crossed a line, while his camp says it clears his name.