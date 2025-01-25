Justin Baldoni’s Wife Breaks Silence Amid Blake Lively Drama
On Friday, actor and director Justin Baldoni’s wife, Emily Baldoni, posted some words of encouragement on her Instagram account as she wished her husband a happy 41st birthday.
In a post, she wrote, “Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again.” With the message, she included a photo of the coupe kissing on the beach with their children.
Actor Blake Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment in a lawsuit after starring together in the film It Ends With Us. Baldoni fired back in a $400 million lawsuit against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.
Baldoni ripped an NYT story in which Lively accused him of harassment and poor working conditions as an “unverified and self-serving narrative.”
Lively’s team ripped back, calling Baldoni’s lawsuit “desperate.”
“In short, while the victim focuses on the abuse, the abuser focuses on the victim,” they wrote in a statement.
In response to Baldoni’s lawsuit, the Times promised to “vigorously defend itself against” Baldoni’s accusation, saying he “recycled” claims against the Times in his most recent suit. A Times spokesperson called the claims “meritless” and “baseless.”
Both Baldoni and Lively deny the allegations against them.