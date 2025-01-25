Justin Baldoni's Wife Emily Breaks Silence amid Blake Lively Legal Battle to Wish Him a Happy Birthday

"I’d choose you again and again," Emily Baldoni wrote to husband Justin Baldoni on Instagram

Justin Baldoni’s wife Emily broke her silence amid his heated legal battle with Blake Lively in order to publicly wish him a happy birthday.

The It Ends With Us director-actor turned 41 on Friday, Jan. 24, and Emily, 40, paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing alongside a family photo: "Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again."



Baldoni has been vacationing in Hawaii in recent days with Emily, whom he married in 2013, and their two kids, Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7.

In December, Lively, 37, sued Justin, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign against her. Bryan Freedman, a lawyer for Baldoni, has called her allegations "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

Katie Jones/Beauty Inc via Getty; Araya Doheny/Variety via Getty Blake Lively; Justin Baldoni

Filed months after rumors of behind-the-scenes strife on the set of the adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel began, Lively's complaint claimed that the actress "suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety" due to Justin's alleged actions, which included “invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional and sexually inappropriate behavior."

In turn, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, 48, and their publicist, claiming defamation and extortion.

Lively's lawyers called the lawsuit "meritless" and "another chapter in the abuser playbook," adding, "The strategy of attacking the woman is desperate, it does not refute the evidence in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and it will fail."

Raymond Hall/GC Images Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni on Dec. 10, 2024

After his lawsuit made headlines, Baldoni was approached by TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 17 while traveling with his wife and kids. When asked how he was doing, he said, "Grateful to be with the family, man. We have amazing friends and family. And faith."

Lively has not been spotted in public since the lawsuits, though Reynolds attended the National Board of Review gala on Jan. 7, spoke to students at Harvard Business School, and made a surprise appearance at friend Hugh Jackman's opening night at Radio City on Jan. 24.



