Justin Bieber’s “Changes” Tour Downsized Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Allie Gemmill

If you've scored tickets to Justin Bieber's upcoming Changes tour, you may want to double check which venue you'll be plugging into your Maps app.

According to a Friday report from Variety, some of the stadiums in cities across the U.S. previously secured for Justin's 45-date Changes tour have changed. For the most part, the stadiums in question have been traded in for arenas. This is due to slowing tickets sales for the tour which, as Variety connects in their report, is possibly the result of public health concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. While there could be other reasons for slower ticket sales (which could happen to any tour, not just the Biebs'), a potential scenario is that folks are hesitant to go into crowded public spaces. Fears over the spread of COVID-19 are very real, and are affecting other public events, like the SXSW festival, which recently announced its cancellation for this year.

The switch for certain venues means Justin's show will still go on as planned, but it just might not be at the original locale on the schedule. Some stadiums have been sharing updates on social media, like the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, to alert ticket-holders of the venue swap. In other cases, both the venue and the date have been changed. Variety quotes a source close to the tour, who claims that the schedule alteration was "a hard decision" to make. No statement from Justin's team has been made on social media yet, but we'll definitely be keeping an eye out for an official word from the Biebs himself.

You can check the list below to see which tour dates or venues have been changed; the full list is available on Justin's official website.

June 5: Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ

June 27: Toyota Center in Houston, TX (formerly July 2)

June 28: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX (formerly June 27)

July 11: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Aug. 8: Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

Aug. 14: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Aug. 21: Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC

Aug. 30: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI (formerly Aug. 29)

Let us slide into your DMs. Sign up for the Teen Vogue daily email.

Want more from Teen Vogue? Check this out: Justin Bieber's New Album "Changes" Has Fans Thanking Hailey Bieber

Watch Now: Teen Vogue Video.

Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue

  • Harry and Meghan's retreat leaves questions hanging over royal relations with the Commonwealth
    News
    CBC

    Harry and Meghan's retreat leaves questions hanging over royal relations with the Commonwealth

    Amid the anticipation of Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding two years ago, there was a sense the couple was offering the House of Windsor a new window to the future.They were young and dynamic, and it was thought they had the potential to help invigorate an institution some believe has been too bound by tradition.Harry's appointment as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador seemed a particularly forward-looking role for him, and Meghan soon joined him with her own Commonwealth appointments.But their decision to step back from official duties as senior members of the Royal Family effectively cuts some of that off at the knees, and leaves questions looming over the relationship of the monarchy with an organization that faces uncertainty of its own over its relevance and future."Harry and Meghan were very much identified as the junior Royals who would play the most prominent role within the Commonwealth in terms of overseas trips and and also fronting up Commonwealth organizations," said Philip Murphy, director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London. "Where that goes, in some cases it's clear, in some cases it isn't."For Harry and Meghan — and the House of Windsor — the Commonwealth is front and centre Monday in London as senior royals attend the annual Commonwealth Service held to mark Commonwealth Day."It's not by chance that probably the last occasion that Harry and Meghan, and William, Kate and the Queen and Prince Charles are going to be together at a ceremonial occasion is … for the Commonwealth multi-faith service," said Murphy."The Queen and the Royal Family have always demonstrated their commitment to the Commonwealth by turning up at these things."Fostering 'international co-operation'Last year, Harry and Meghan also turned up at Canada House in London for a youth-focused event to mark Commonwealth Day. It also marked the 70th anniversary of the London Declaration, in which leaders of the Commonwealth countries agreed to be "free and equal members of the Commonwealth of Nations, freely co-operating in the pursuit of peace, liberty and progress," with the monarch as its head. According to the royal website, the modern Commonwealth, with 53 member countries, exists to "foster international co-operation and trade links between people all over the world."But there has been debate about the role and relevance of the organization, including concerns some of its members — particularly in parts of Asia and Africa — have questionable records on human rights and democracy.On their own website, Harry and Meghan note that citizens of Commonwealth countries make up one-third of the world's population, and 60 per cent of them are under 30 years of age."The collective strength, passion and perspective of this rising generation present a unique opportunity to bring about positive change — on both a grassroots and global level — today, and in the decades to come," their website says.The Commonwealth has been a priority for the Queen, and in 2018, its leaders confirmed that her son and heir, Prince Charles, would be the next leader following her.The future of the CommonwealthAs Murphy sees it, "ironically, and in a way slightly counterintuitively, the monarchy has become more important for the Commonwealth in recent years than it was, say, in the '60s, '70s and '80s."He said that's because until the beginning of the 1990s, the Commonwealth had a fair amount of momentum."It mattered as an organization in international affairs in large part because the issue of southern Africa and ... the proper decolonization of southern Africa was still a major concern, and the Commonwealth had a part to play in that, and did," said Murphy. "Since then, the Commonwealth has been really looking for a role and not really finding one, and so the support of the Royal Family has been more important than ever to it."But which members of the family will do that now?Certainly Harry and Meghan won't be doing the official kinds of duties that took them on tours to Australia, New Zealand and southern Africa."We're not going to see those high-profile official tours that we would expect if they were continuing to undertake a full schedule of royal duties," said Toronto-based royal author and historian Carolyn Harris.And that, Harris suggested, could have a ripple effect."I think it's going to have a significance that the Commonwealth is going to see fewer tours from senior members of the Royal Family."More 'lower-profile visits'In Canada, for example, there's been a trend toward shorter, more targeted visits. Some are working visits that fly well under the national radar."We no longer see multiple high-profile official royal visits happening in the same year," said Harris. "Instead, there tends to be a high-profile official visit every few years, and then we get these more lower-profile visits, working visits."And if there are fewer visits, that could have its own effect, raising more fundamental questions, said Craig Prescott, a senior lecturer in the department of law at Winchester University in southern England."If you're in Australia or Canada and you're not getting the royal visits you were getting ... five, 10 years ago, is there any point in having the Queen of Canada or the Queen of Australia as your head of state if you don't see them or their representative very often?"Prescott said he thinks "there's got to be a re-calibration" in how members of the Royal Family fulfil their roles collectively "as  head of nation, head of state, head of Commonwealth"For Harry and Meghan, it's not a total severing of Commonwealth roles, even as they step back from official duties.Harry is no longer the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, and they will not represent the Commonwealth. But Meghan is continuing as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities. "The ACU is something that's clearly very close to her heart. She's been very active," said Murphy. "They did an event for the ACU in South Africa when they were there last year and ... I know she's told the organization that she wants to continue to be their patron, so that's all very clear."What's less evident, he said, concerns the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which was formed in 2016 as a successor to earlier trusts, with Harry as its president and Meghan as vice-president."Clearly the expectation was that Harry and Meghan would be very public faces of this trust and would help raise money," said Murphy. "Whether they have the time or inclination to do that now that they've stepped back from public duties is far from clear."Prescott said it seemed as if Harry and Meghan had a real, emotional commitment to the Commonwealth. Contemplating replacements for their involvement might point to Harry's cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie."Or do you lose that function? So there's got to be some really big decisions made I think in the months ahead."

  • N. Korea fires weapons after threatening 'momentous' action
    News
    The Canadian Press

    N. Korea fires weapons after threatening 'momentous' action

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea fired three short-range projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea’s military said, two days after the North threatened to take “momentous” action to protest outside condemnation over its earlier live-fire exercises.Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the multiple kinds of projectiles fired from the eastern coastal town of Sondok flew as far as 200 kilometres (125 miles) at a maximum altitude of 50 kilometres (30 miles) before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.A JCS statement said South Korea expressed "strong regret” over the launches that it said violate a past inter-Korean agreement aimed at lowering military animosities. South Korea's national security director, defence minister and spy chief held an emergency video conference and agreed the North Korean action were not helpful to efforts to establish a peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to South Korea's presidential Blue House.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said North Korea fired suspected ballistic missiles. He said the multiple North Korean projectiles travelled 100 to 200 kilometres (62 to 125 miles) but none landed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.“North Korea’s latest action, on top of its repeated firings of ballistic missiles, is a serious threat to the peace and safety of Japan and ... a grave problem for the entire international society,” Suga said.In the past 10 days, North Korea has said leader Kim Jong Un supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November. Kim had entered the new year with a vow to bolster his nuclear deterrent and not to be bound by a major weapons test moratorium amid a deadlock in a U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at convincing Kim to abandon his nuclear program in return for economic and political benefits.South Korea and some European countries protested against the second North Korea drills on March 2, which they believe involved ballistic missile launches in a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.North Korea insists it has the right to conduct military drills in the face of U.S. and South Korean forces on its doorstep.The U.N. Security Council didn't issue any statement after discussing North Korea's March 2 drills, but five European members condemned what they called “provocative actions.” Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom said afterward that the tests undermine regional and international peace, security and stability.The North’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday accused the five European countries of “repeating an absurd argument of condemnation and violation resolutions of the U.N. whenever we conducted military drills.”“The reckless behaviour of these countries instigated by the U.S. will become a fuse that will trigger our yet another momentous reaction,” a ministry statement said.Last week, Kim Jong Un’s younger sister levelled diatribes and crude insults against South Korea for criticizing its earlier live-fire exercises, but her statement was followed by Kim sending a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressing condolences over its coronavirus outbreak.Some experts say North Korea may intend to catch South Korea off balance before seeking help in reviving its dilapidated economy, since the U.S. has said sanctions on North Korea will stay in place unless it takes significant steps toward denuclearization.“The coronavirus is likely exceeding North Korea’s public health capacity, so Kim Jong Un is playing a two-level game. At the domestic level, his regime claims to protect the people with drastic quarantine measures and military exercises against external threats,” said Leif-Eric Easley, associate professor at Seoul's Ewha Womans University. “Pyongyang may be seeking international assistance, but remains obsessed with not appearing in an inferior position to Seoul.”Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled since the breakdown of a second summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Vietnam in early 2019.Subsequent talks between the two countries failed to produce much progress amid disputes over how much sanctions relief should be given in return for a limited step to move away from nuclear weapons by North Korea.Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press

  • The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada
    News
    The Canadian Press

    The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

    The latest news on the novel coronavirus and the illness dubbed COVID-19 (all times Eastern):11:45 p.m.Local health officials are reporting another case of the new coronavirus in the Greater Toronto Area.It's the fourth case confirmed in Ontario on Sunday alone.Peel Public Health says a man in his 50s returned from travelling in Germany on March 7.The agency says he was seen at Brampton Civic Hospital and has been released into self-isolation. 8:30 p.m.Ontario is reporting two more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in the province to 31.Chief medical officer Dr. David Williams says one of the patients is a woman in her 60s who returned from France on March 2.He says the woman went to an east Toronto hospital five days later.Williams says the other case is a man in his 60s who returned to Canada from Washington, D.C., on March 3.The man also attended another Toronto hospital on March 7. 5 p.m.Ottawa says it has chartered a plane to bring home Canadians stranded on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California.Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canada made the decision after the U.S. government asked for help.The ship is carrying 3,500 people, including 237 Canadians, and it's expected to dock in Oakland, Calif., tomorrow.U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence announced Friday that at least 21 people aboard the ship, including 19 crew members, have tested positive for the virus.The chartered plane will bring passengers from San Francisco to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario.From there, they'll be assessed and will undergo a 14-day quarantine. 2:50 p.m.Alberta's top medical official said the province's first confirmed patient for the novel coronavirus was likely infected by a B.C. patient who has the virus.Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the Alberta patient is a man in his 40s from the Edmonton area and recently travelled in the U.S with someone who is now one of B.C.'s confirmed cases.Hinshaw said the B.C. man was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship prior to their travels. 1:12 p.m.Ontario's chief medical officer of health says there's a new case of the novel coronavirus, meaning that there are now 29 confirmed cases of the illness in the province.Dr. David Williams said the latest patient is a woman in her 40s who recently returned to Toronto after a trip to Colorado.He said the woman is currently at home in self-isolation and Toronto Public Health is tracing people that she was in contact with. 12:04 p.m.Quebec's health department has announced another presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed and presumptive cases in the province to four.The new case was detected in the Monteregie region southeast of Montreal in a person who returned from a cruise.Authorities say they're still working to track the patient's movements.There are currently two confirmed cases in Quebec as well as two presumptive cases, which still need to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg. 11:27 a.m.Alberta's top medical official announced two new presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.The province is now dealing with three presumptive cases and one confirmed case of COVID-19.Alberta's chief medical officer of health is set to provide more details about the new patients on Sunday afternoon.The Canadian Press

  • Will COVID-19 cause the next North American recession?
    News
    CBC

    Will COVID-19 cause the next North American recession?

    I have recently received several emails from concerned investors asking for my perspective on COVID-19's effects on the global economy. Bear in mind that I'm a portfolio manager who isn't clairvoyant nor a virologist, and who doesn't know the ultimate financial impact of the novel coronavirus. Below are the answers to some frequently asked questions:Why did the stock markets react so negatively to the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interests rates by half a per cent?Central banks cut interest rates in order to stimulate the economy. A rate cut is an admission that an economy is struggling and many saw the size of this cut (half a per cent) as a "desperate" move by a panicked central bank. As a result, the markets sold off.    Will the half point cut in interest rates have the desired effect and help stabilize the economy and stock market?A drop in interest rates normally encourages people to borrow and spend, thus benefiting an economy and encouraging growth. However, with the coronavirus — unless it's toilet paper — people don't seem to be in a buying mood and that likely won't change until the virus is contained, regardless of how low rates go.I do believe the rate cut will help stabilize the economy, but not until the coronavirus peaks and begins declining. That's when we should see an uptick in economic activity as global economies recover, demand picks up and businesses increase production. How long will the coronavirus disrupt global economies?It depends on the economy. In China, the virus appears to have peaked and is declining (see chart below), and their economy is normalizing. For example, 85 per cent of Starbucks stores have re-opened and Foxcomm, the company that manufactures the iPhone, expects to resume normal production by the end of March.  While the Chinese are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, North America is just entering the tunnel. However, if we follow a trajectory similar to China's, the virus should run its course in a month or two, but as I said at the outset — nobody knows with any certainty.Do you think the impact of the coronavirus will push our economy into a recession?We will likely experience a technical recession in 2020. The definition of a recession is a decline in gross domestic product for two or more consecutive quarters. That's just six months of declining growth — which seems plausible given all the slow downs we are experiencing. If I'm right, when the word "recession" starts trending — I will take that as a good sign as it often means we are on the road to recovery. In terms of timing, my estimate would be mid-summer when viruses are less prevalent.  Following a shock-type disruption like a viral outbreak or natural disaster, there is often an uptick in economic activity that helps an economy recover and lifts it out of recession. It is at this point where the stimulus created by the interest rate cuts would take effect.While I do expect a technical recession — I don't expect it to last long or be as severe as the one we experienced in 2008.With stock markets down over 10 per cent for the year — is now a good time to invest?You might be surprised to hear that the Shanghai Stock Exchange has fully recovered since experiencing their big drop on Feb 3. The China Shenzhen Small/Medium index is faring even better, nearing all-time highs. It only took a month for the Chinese markets to recover.It would be great if the North American markets followed a similar path, but I'm not sure they will. I'm adjusting my portfolio and preparing for the recovery. The volatility will continue for a while so I'm in no rush. If — when — the coronavirus officially becomes a "pandemic" or officially causes a "recession," that will likely cause what Baron Rothschild called "blood on the streets," which usually means great buying opportunities. For now, I'll be patient, but I don't think it will be too long before I start bargain hunting.This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read our FAQ.

  • Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
    News
    Reuters

    Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks

    Global stocks plunged on Monday and prices for crude oil tumbled as much as 33% after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already worried by the coronavirus fleeing for the safety of bonds and the yen. Saudi Arabia had stunned markets with plans to raise its production significantly after the collapse of OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia - a grab for market share reminiscent of a drive in 2014 that sent prices down by about two-thirds. European equity markets suffered hefty losses with London , Frankfurt and Paris tumbling between 7-8%.

  • Official: White House didn't want to tell seniors not to fly
    News
    The Canadian Press

    Official: White House didn't want to tell seniors not to fly

    NEW YORK — The White House overruled health officials who wanted to recommend that elderly and physically fragile Americans be advised not to fly on commercial airlines because of the new coronavirus, a federal official told The Associated Press.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the plan as a way of trying to control the virus, but White House officials ordered the air travel recommendation be removed, said the official who had direct knowledge of the plan. Trump administration officials have since suggested certain people should consider not travelling, but have stopped short of the stronger guidance sought by the CDC.The person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity did not have authorization to talk about the matter. The person did not have direct knowledge about why the decision to kill the language was made or who made the call.Administration officials disputed the person's account. In a tweet, the press secretary for Vice-President Mike Pence, Katie Miller, said that “it was never a recommendation to the Task Force” and called the AP story “complete fiction." On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci — the head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force — said “no one overruled anybody.”On Friday, the CDC quietly updated its website to tell older adults and people with severe medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease to "stay home as much as possible" and avoid crowds. It urges those people to “take actions to reduce your risk of exposure,” but it doesn't specifically address flying.Pence, speaking Saturday after meeting with cruise ship industry leaders in Florida, targeted his travel advice to a narrower group: older people with serious health problems.“If you’re a senior citizen with a serious underlying health condition, this would be a good time to practice common sense and to avoid activities including travelling on a cruise line,” Pence said, adding they were looking to cruise line officials for action, guidance and flexibility with those passengers.Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar suggested older Americans and those with health problems should avoid crowds "especially in poorly ventilated spaces.”Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Fauci said people with underlying conditions — particularly those who are elderly — should take steps to distance themselves from the risk of infection, including avoiding crowds and long plane trips “and above all don't get on a cruise ship," he said.“No one has told us not to say that,” he added.For most people, the flu-like viral illness causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But — like the flu — it can cause pneumonia and be much more lethal to people made frail by old age and by conditions that make it harder for their bodies to fight infections.Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, last week warned U.S. lawmakers against minimizing the viruses risk for vulnerable people. During a Congressional hearing, he said the coronavirus “is like the angel of death for older individuals.”Some experts said they've been hoping for clearer and louder guidance from the government, to prod vulnerable people to take every possible step to avoid settings where they might more easily become infected.“The clear message to people who fit into those categories is; ‘You ought to become a semi-hermit. You've got to really get serious in your personal life about social distancing, and in particular avoiding crowds of any kind,'” said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University expert on infectious diseases.That can include not only avoiding essential commercial travel but also large church services and crowded restaurants, he added.Dr. Tom Frieden, a former CDC director, said whether to recommend the frail and elderly avoid air travel is "a difficult question," but clearly this is a time when such conversations should be taking place.“At this point the risk in the U.S. remains low, but we are seeing it spread rapidly. We are going from the calm before the storm to the beginning of the storm,” said Frieden, who now heads Resolve to Save Lives, an organization promoting global public health.The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family that can cause colds or more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.The virus first emerged late last year in mainland China, but this year has increasingly been spreading around the world. More than 100,000 illnesses have been reported globally, in more than 90 countries and territories. the count includes more than 3,500 deaths.For weeks, cases in the U.S. remained very low, but the count has been accelerating in the last several days.President Donald Trump visited the CDC in Atlanta on Friday, where he defended his administration's handling of the outbreak and tried to reassure Americans that the government had the virus under control. But Trump also detoured from that message, calling Washington state's governor a “snake” and saying he'd prefer that people exposed to the virus on a cruise ship be left aboard so they wouldn't be added to the nation's tally.___Associated Press writers Lynn Berry in Washington and Kelli Kennedy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, contributed to this report.___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press

  • These Canadians can't vote in U.S. elections, but they're campaigning for Bernie Sanders
    News
    CBC

    These Canadians can't vote in U.S. elections, but they're campaigning for Bernie Sanders

    Canadians may not be eligible to vote in the U.S. Democratic primaries, but that hasn't stopped some from campaigning for Bernie Sanders — a candidate they believe has an impact far beyond the American border.For months, young people on university campuses across Canada have gathered to call and text American voters in the hopes of convincing them to support Sanders as the 2020 Democratic nominee."I see this as really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, not just in American politics, but for left-wing politics around the world," said Vancouver student Quentin Rowe-Codner.The 22-year-old Sanders supporter did some research and discovered foreigners are allowed to volunteer for any campaign."I decided to start making calls and texts and I found that to be good and rewarding," said Rowe-Codner. "But I started a little bit isolated just doing it on my own." 'Bank-a-thons' for BernieSince the Iowa caucus in early February, the Simon Fraser University student has organized four "bank-a-thons" for students to get together and campaign.Through the official Bernie Sanders campaign website, volunteers can access an automatic dialling and messaging system. They then get a batch of phone numbers for American voters and start making calls and sending texts.The main task for volunteers, Rowe-Codner says, is gathering information about who supports Sanders and who doesn't. If they are supporters, volunteers make sure they know where to vote and if there are any upcoming campaign rallies in their area.Canadians and other non-U.S. citizens are prohibited from making financial contributions to campaigns in the United States. However, they are allowed to volunteer by canvassing for the candidate they support.University of B.C. student Dawson Franks first got involved in January and spends two to three hours a week texting or calling registered voters in the United States.The 20-year-old feels there aren't many Canadian examples of progressive politicians like Sanders and other Americans like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib."There is this underlying assumption that Canada is a more progressive country than the U.S.," he said. He believes that wouldn't be true if, for example, Sanders' Medicare for All plan were to be implemented because it proposes coverage beyond Canada's public health-care system for things like prescription drugs and dental care.Fellow UBC student Emma Gunn, 20, wants the federal NDP to learn from the Sanders campaign for future elections."They need to learn that they can just move farther left because that's where the young people are," she said. All three students hope a successful Sanders campaign would set a precedent for progressive policies in Canada in regards to health care, student debt, and climate change.However, they say the 2020 U.S. election has implications far beyond Canada. "Globally, we're really at a crossroads right now with politics with many impending things on the horizon such as climate change, such as widening inequality, such as the spread of disease and people not having proper health care," said Rowe-Codner. Tipping point for young peopleWhile fears of foreign interference have been front of mind throughout the U.S. election cycle, the students don't see an ethical problem with their involvement in another country's democracy."It might be unethical to not get involved in the 2020 election and to use as much power and influence as you have from your own country," said Franks. "The implications of this 2020 election are incredible."Michael Kang, an expert on campaign financing in the United States, doubts American voters would worry about Canadians getting involved in their election."In terms of the political sensitivity to any sort of foreign involvement, when it comes to Canadians versus Russians, it's quite different." said the professor at Chicago's Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.Gunn says the success of the Bernie Sanders campaign feels like a tipping point for young people."We're seeing so many people coming out for climate justice and really wanting to see that progressive change being made," she said. "For me, at least, that would feel like better things are possible."

  • Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner
    News
    The Canadian Press

    Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

    Michele Audette feels disappointed when she looks online and sees a barrage of violent threats towards Indigenous women."It made me so mad that we tolerate this. There's no real ... reprimand," says Audette, who was one of the commissioners for the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.As she gently places her eight-month-old grandchild into her vehicle in Quebec City, Audette explains that she understood it would take time for governments and society to work towards the more than 200 recommendations included in the inquiry's final report last June. The report called violence against First Nations, Metis and Inuit women and girls a form of genocide.Audette had hoped the work would mean a better and safer future for children such as her granddaughter.She wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer, especially with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests, rail blockades and demonstrations.In many of those cases, she feels that women are more often targets than men."Here again, status quo. We are not safe," she says."For me, in 2020, it's unacceptable."Bardish Chagger, Canada's minister of diversity, inclusion and youth, has called racist taunts and threats directed at Indigenous people following recent protests horrible and ignorant. She says many Canadians are unaware of Indigenous history and rights.Erica Violet Lee, a community organizer from Saskatoon, says the treatment of Indigenous people in Canada has always been violent.When they speak out about issues, "Canadian politeness" crumbles away, she says. It was similar during the Idle No More protest movement, which was started by four women in 2012."When Indigenous communities and nations exercise our inherent right to self-determination, we become troublemakers, 'bad Indians,' who don't respect the Canadian rule of law," Lee said in an email."But Cree laws and the laws of our lands say that we have a responsibility to act in situations of injustice and environmental devastation."Lee recently attended a demonstration at a Saskatoon rail line in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to a natural gas pipeline on traditional territory in British Columbia. She says some men began yelling at young protesters to jump in front of the trains.She says she and the youth were called everything from "stupid" to "terrorists." They also received death threats."How do we respond to that? We keep living," Lee says.During the pipeline protests, it was common to see online comments encouraging drivers to run over protesters. One photo showed blood on the front of a train with a laughing face emoji.The SooToday news website in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., citing a rise in racism, closed its comment section on Indigenous stories in February."We have read your ignorant ramblings, your subtle, but hurtful racism," editor Mike Purvis wrote in an editorial. "We have moderated your thinly (and not-so-thinly) veiled threats of violence."Uttering threats is a criminal act. RCMP spokeswoman Catherine Fortin said in an email that a "hate-motivated incident," such as name-calling or racial insults, may not reach the threshold of a criminal offence, but can still be reported to police.Nickita Longman, a Saulteaux woman from George Gordon First Nation in Saskatchewan, says it has been inspiring to see Indigenous people across the country come together in protests, but it has come with alarming backlash.The longtime activist and organizer, who lives in Winnipeg, says the most concerning aspect of online hate and threats towards Indigenous women is how often it goes unchallenged.The cross-Canada demonstrations have for the most part been peaceful, she says, and women will not be swayed by threats."Until our inherent rights are recognized and respected to the fullest capacity, we will continue to resist," Longman says."It is important to continue because our resistance has the capacity to dictate the future for generations to come."Her main concern is online rhetoric moving offline."The more these comments find space on the internet, the more they embolden people to act on them in person."As an Indigenous woman, that is by far the scariest part."This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

  • News
    Reuters

    Kabul says it will attack Taliban if violence does not stop this week

    Afghanistan's minister of defense said on Sunday that if the Islamist Taliban did not stop attacks by the end of the week, it would switch from 'defense mode' to attacking the militant group. "Afghan forces will remain in defense mode until the end of this week under the guidance of President Ashraf Ghani because of the peace agreement, but if the Taliban do not stop their attacks by the end of the week, our troops will target the enemy everywhere," Asadullah Khalid said in a statement.

  • News
    CBC

    8 people escape chalet fire on Mount Washington unharmed

    One moment, Steven Inglefield and his friends were playing cards, enjoying the warmth from the fireplace. Then, they noticed smoke begin to fill the ski chalet they were staying at in Mount Washington alpine village on Vancouver Island. Only minutes after all eight of the log home's occupants had gotten out safely, the building's entire roof was ablaze. The fire's large flames lit up the night sky for hours and could be seen across the resort community.According to Inglefield, flames had leapt from the fireplace to a nearby storage area under the stairs around 10 o'clock Saturday night. Once they made sure everyone was safe, he said they called the Oyster River Fire Department, which began servicing Mount Washington in late 2017. Four firefighters staying in a nearby chalet arrived immediately, followed by an additional 15 to 20 coming from Oyster River about twenty minutes later. Shifts of firefighters worked through the night and into early Sunday afternoon to ensure the fire didn't spread to other buildings. But the building where the fire started, one of the mountain's original chalets, couldn't be saved. "Unfortunately, there was nothing that they could do," Inglefield told CBC affiliate CHEK News. "The place was gone. It was then about containment.""The firefighters did an awesome job," remarked Oyster River fire chief Bruce Green. Green said it took a long time to put out all hotspots because of the safety challenges presented by the snow. As of Sunday morning, firefighters had not yet entered the building.This weekend's blaze was the first the Oyster River Fire Department had to respond to on Mount Washington since the hall began servicing the mountain in December 2017. Before late 2017, Mount Washington residents and visitors were left to fend without any fire protection services, leaving past chalet fires to burn without interruption.

  • 'You can't stop living': Toronto doctor warns against becoming 'paralyzed' with fear over COVID-19
    News
    CBC

    'You can't stop living': Toronto doctor warns against becoming 'paralyzed' with fear over COVID-19

    A Toronto-based infectious disease expert says people should stay calm instead of panicking in response to the coronavirus outbreak.A March 5 Facebook post by Dr. Abdu Sharkawy — in which he said he is not scared of COVID-19 but concerned about the implications of a novel infectious agent that has spread the world over and continues to find new footholds in different soil — has been shared more than one million times."I think it comes down to paying attention to sources that I think people can trust without really being paralyzed and enraptured with fear," Sharkawy told CBC News on Sunday. "We have to maintain some degree of functionality in our everyday life. You can't stop living, you can't stop using public transit, you can't stop travelling entirely, because the global economy and our everyday lives depend on being able to maintain those things at least at some level."Sharkawy says for the more than 20 years he's spent working as a doctor in hospitals and in the poorest slums of Africa, there is little he's not been exposed to. WATCH: Dr. Abdu Sharkawy asks for calm instead of panic in response to the coronavirus outbreak:He says, with the notable exception of SARS, very little has left him  feeling vulnerable, overwhelmed or downright scared. 'I don't mean to trivialize the situation' Sharkawy believes the fear some people have of the novel coronavirus is being driven by watching the news and seeing that there is an ever-growing number of cases both within their community and around the world."I don't mean to trivialize the situation by saying that. What I really want is for people to try and do something constructive that will help them protect themselves, their families, their communities and hopefully start to stem the tide of this and break the chain of transmission," he told CBC News."I really think that that is going to win the day at the end of this all; that it's going to be practices that we take in our own homes, in our own schools, work environment and our communities that's going to help bring this to an end."Sharkawy says he's not advocating for people to shut themselves off and avoid any sort of media exposure. Instead he says such exposure needs to be tempered and balanced with credible sources."It's important to pay attention to things that we can do in our everyday lives from the minute we wake up to the minute we go to bed at night," Sharkawy says.  "That starts with the simple practice of vigilant hand washing, hand hygiene, keeping hand sanitizer with you in a ready supply wherever you might be."

  • Cathedral Grove at risk from old growth logging uphill from popular site, say conservationists
    News
    CBC

    Cathedral Grove at risk from old growth logging uphill from popular site, say conservationists

    Conservationists on Vancouver Island have renewed a demand that the province set aside money to buy private lands to stop the logging of old growth trees.The call came this week after the Ancient Forest Alliance (AFA) and the Port Alberni Watershed-Forest Alliance drew attention to logging happening close to one of the most-visited stands of protected old growth trees in the province — Cathedral Grove in MacMillan Provincial Park.Since late 2019 Mosaic Forest Management has been logging on Mt. Horne, which is uphill from the park known for its ancient Douglas firs, some of which are up to 800 years old. Conservationists say that old growth trees in dense forests support biodiversity and are important areas to protect in the fight against climate change. They are also prized by loggers for their value.Campaigners against the logging on Mt. Horne argue that that by cutting close to the park, and deforesting the hillside above it, Cathedral Grove will become more at risk to windstorms, erosion and the loss of habitat.In 1997, a severe windstorm toppled hundreds of trees and destroyed sections of the trail in Cathedral Grove. "Its ecological integrity continues to be undermined as the B.C. government allows clear cut logging to encroach closer and closer to the MacMillan Provincial Park boundary," said TJ Watt, with the AFA in a release.Watt and others have, for years, asked that the province create a natural lands acquisition fund to identify critical areas for biodiversity or with First Nations cultural value and purchase them from private owners.Vancouver Island's Capital Regional District has a Land Acquisition Fund, which collects a $20 a year levy from households. Since its creation in 2000, it has purchased and protected around 5,000 hectares of land on southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf IslandsConservationists argue, in this case of Mt. Horne, acquiring land near the park through a similar provincial fund would allow it to expand and protect more old growth areas.The province says there is no plan to do so however. Its latest budget, with a surplus of more than $200 million, set aside $13 million to help revitalize the forestry sector in lock-step with First Nations, but that does not include money for buying private lands.The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) says the area being logged on Mt. Horne is managed by the Private Managed Forests Lands Act and is subject to dozens of regulations including provisions for protecting critical fish and wildlife habitat, water quality, soil conservation and reforestation.Reserve areas set asideMosaic said in 2019, prior to cutting trees in the area, registered professional biologists surveyed the area and did not identify any species at risk or endangered ecosystems.It also said that, in the past, it has donated or sold more than 44,000 hectares of private land for conservation on Vancouver Island."Most of this area represents the highest ecological quality forest areas in our land base," said Karen Brandt, director of  government relations and strategic engagement with Mosaic."In our working forest, registered professional biologists identify and set aside additional reserve areas for high-quality habitat for ungulates [deer] and threatened species like marbled murrelet."The province is currently undergoing an old growth strategic review. Many groups, including the AFA, recommended during public engagement that a land acquisition fund be included in future policies.Legislative amendments based on that feedback is expected this spring, with regulations in force by 2021.

  • News
    CBC

    'Out on a cloud of love': Folk singer, songwriter Laura Smith has died

    Friends are remembering folk singer and songwriter Laura Smith as a talented performer who connected with a loyal audience, brought the best out in her collaborators and handled a terminal illness with humour and grace.  Smith died of cancer at her home in Mahone Bay, N.S., Saturday night. She was a week shy of her 68th birthday.  Originally from southern Ontario, Smith lived and worked in Nova Scotia for 35 years.She released four studio albums. In 1995, she won the East Coast Music Award for Album of the Year and Female Artist of the Year for B'tween The Earth and My Soul.Bassist Bruce Dixon played with Smith on most of her albums. Their last gig together was last November in Musquodoboit. He said she was not only a talented songwriter, but a generous musician who sparked creativity. "She was so involved in it being just right, just the way she heard it. She gave me that ability and let me just be who I was and play what I thought was right. And it worked out. I learned a lot from her in that aspect," he said.  Kim Dunn toured with Smith for the last five years and they became very close. He said Smith had a knack for reshaping her own songs, giving them new depth and meaning.  "There was something a little extra special going on there because of those songs, because of those lyrics — the way [Smith] presented them, night in and night out, with all of her heart," he said. "The songs, as good as they were … she was bringing more, even more weight to them."Dunn, who also played with Rita MacNeil for the last 13 years of her life, said they were similar artists in the sense that both women had "loyal, loving and supportive fans."There was a 15-year period of Smith's life where she didn't release any music.She struggled with an addiction to narcotics following a series of accidents in the late 90s that left her in chronic pain. In 2013, Smith returned with a new album, Everything is Moving.  Reconnected quicklyBut people didn't forget about her and Dunn said it was electrifying to see people connect again after Smith's hiatus. "There was a connection that was a little deeper between Laura and her audience," he said. "I guess it was just love, pure and simple, joy and love that was reciprocal. She loved playing for her audience and her audience gave it back."Another friend, Erin Donovan, said even in Smith's final weeks she was creating new music. People gathered to play guitar at her bedside. "She handled it all with absolute grace … she never lost her sense of humour right until the end, which is kind of a gift as well," said Donovan.  "She really went out on a cloud of love."In January, hundreds of people donated to a GoFundMe friends set up for Smith. It far exceeded its goal and raised $45,000. Some who donated were longtime friends, others were strangers touched by her music. The contributions allowed Smith to stay at home in her final weeks as she received oncological and palliative care.Smith contributed to an opinion piece in the Chronicle Herald where she spoke about the need for a better understanding of the benefits of palliative care. She wanted any additional donations from the GoFundMe to support local programs that help people stay comfortable in the environment of their choice. "She knew she was dying but having the care she had really made her quality of life so much better at the end than when she was just sick and not getting treatment," said Donovan. Just 10 days ago, after an appointment with her oncologist, Donovan said Smith decided to walk to a nearby restaurant where she shared stories with friends over lunch with a wine spritzer. "She went from being a very, very sick person to having some restored quality of life so she could spend her last time with her friends, enjoying life," she said. In a message posted Jan. 27 on the GoFundMe page, Smith said she was grateful for the support and felt "luckier than she imagined possible at a time like this." She said thanked her treatment team and her "glorious friends." "I am blossoming into an understanding of just how deep the truth of our 'togetherness' is. You are showing me the way home. Thank you for your love and support. I'm happy and I'm not afraid," Smith's message said. A tribute concert March 29 at Casino Nova Scotia will go ahead as planned. Tickets sold out within a day when it was announced. Donovan hopes people continue to explore Smith's music. "You'll be amazed at the range and the depth of her poetry," she said. "I hope everybody [will] take some time and listen to some music. That says it all, more than words can say, about who she was and how she saw the world."MORE TOP STORIES

  • BCIT grad makes his own site to track COVID-19
    News
    CBC

    BCIT grad makes his own site to track COVID-19

    When the coronavirus outbreak started making global headlines, Curtis Kim's eyeballs were glued to his computer screen, constantly scanning for the newest information.That's when he realised that a lot of the data published by online by journals and major news organizations wasn't up to speed."I kept Googling and searching the numbers, and I felt like, this isn't only me who cares about the virus and wants to see the most up-to-date information," he told CBC News. "I thought it would be great if there was one platform that has all the data."So, he decided to do something about it. Kim, a recent graduate from BCIT's computer systems technology program, put his newly acquired skills in data programming to the test. He developed his own COVID-19 tracker based off data from a multitude of verified sources.The site has already drawn thousands of visitors since he launched it just days ago.Thinking user-friendlyKim's application draws from a pool of available data, including information provided by the from Canada's federal government, the World Health Organization, and John Hopkins University.The information is displayed in a series of tables and interactive maps. The information is update multiple times daily.At any given moment, the website attracts hundreds of unique visitors from both Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area."I just want people to keep informed about this ... know what's happening in their neighbourhood, their local area," he said. "[Users] can be prepared if something happens."Close to homeKim is originally from South Korea, a country that is now second to China in terms of overall coronavirus infections. As of Sunday, there were more than 7,000 cases and 50 deaths there.Kim, 29, moved to Canada in 2017, but he says watching the virus outbreak in his home country has been a challenge.He's been keeping in touch with his close friends who still live there. He keeps learning about their struggles to secure face masks, and their growing unease over the extent of the virus.He hopes the information he shares through his platform — which also includes the latest information in terms of reporting symptoms, World Health Organization advisories, and government responses — can help people make informed decisions."It's very serious right now [in South Korea] compared to other countries, "I've learned a lot from this application and this project."

  • News
    CBC

    Oil prices take biggest plunge in decades, Canadian energy companies endure hard sell-off

    Oil prices dropped dramatically on Monday with North American stock markets briefly halted shortly after opening — and Canadian energy companies were sold off, hard.As of early Monday, Suncor had lost more than 25 per cent of its value and Cenovus was down by almost half.North American stock markets were halted shortly after opening on Monday morning as circuit breakers designed to slow down panic selling kicked in within minutes.The NYSE, Nasdaq and TSX all hit what's known as a level 1 trading halt within minutes of opening. Such a halt automatically suspends all trading on the market for 15 minutes when there's been a decline of more than seven per cent.A level 2 halt automatically kicks in after a decline of 13 per cent, for another 15 minutes. If the decline hits 20 per cent, a level 3 halt shuts down trading for the rest of the day.The TSX lost more than 1,400 points, or eight per cent, within minutes of opening, so the Canadian index's circuit breaker was triggered. That's the worst day for the TSX since the financial crisis.The trading halts were lifted 15 minutes after being implemented and the selling continued both in the U.S. and Canada — although not by enough to implement a level 2 halt, so far.Crude price dropped more than 25%The panic started on Sunday evening after Saudi Arabia kicked off an all-out price war in the oil market, announcing it would be removing any production caps.That move sent the price of crude tumbling more than 25 per cent, and came on top of existing fears over the coronavirus currently spreading around the world.West Texas Intermediate crude fell $11.80 US to $29.48 and international benchmark Brent fell $12 to $33.20.It was the largest single-day drop since the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991.Prices are falling as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing countries argue about how much to cut production in order to prop up prices.Demand for energy is falling as people cut back on travel around the world. The worry is that the coronavirus outbreak will slow economies sharply, meaning even less demand.OPEC and key ally Russia failed to agree Friday on a cut to oil production that would have contained the plunge, and on Saturday, Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco slashed export prices."We're seeing the outcome of a one-two punch in terms of a demand shock from the coronavirus … and on top of that this weekend's news of a price war started after the breakdown of OPEC plus Russia arrangements," said Blake Shaffer, an assistant professor of economics and public policy at University of Calgary.Shaffer said the demand-side drop was expected but the more recent development of a price war is a supply-side issue that's hammering the market.A 'nuclear-sized event' for AlbertaThe oil market has seen arguments like this before. In 2014, OPEC held off production cuts in order to hold onto market share in the face of a resurgent U.S. oil industry. That led oil to tumble from over $100 US a barrel to below $40 by 2015.But experts say this drop is much more dramatic."This is a really big move. I was an energy trader for 15 years. I don't have all the daily moves in my head, but this would definitely be one of the biggest ones I've seen," Shaffer said.Martin Pelletier, a portfolio manager with Trivest Wealth Council in Calgary, said this is a "nuclear-sized event" for an already-hurting Alberta, and if not contained, the economic malaise could spread to the rest of the country."This could be the knock-out punch for Alberta, unfortunately," Pelletier said, adding that some companies might not survive the hit."We're going to really need to see some leadership coming out of Ottawa, and I mean both the Bank of Canada and [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau and the government … This is a crisis; this is a very serious event."Pelletier said he'd like to see both a large fiscal spending program tailored to impacted provinces and an emergency rate cut.The Alberta government's recent spring budget forecasts WTI will average $58 US a barrel in the coming year, and Shaffer said this is bad news both for the economy as a whole and for the province's royalty revenues."Roughly every dollar [per barrel] is about $350 million to the government … We're talking about a $7 billion decline in revenue expectations," he said, adding that about $2 billion is made up from the improved differential and the Canadian dollar, so the net hit would be about $5 billion.Some experts are predicting even lower numbers could be on the way.Ali Khedery, a former Exxon adviser and now CEO of strategy firm Dragoman Ventures, tweeted "$20 oil in 2020 is coming" after news broke of Saudi Arabia's plans to hike production.Shaffer said seeing such a wide difference in price forecasts after the province's budget dropped just weeks ago makes a strong case for the government to change how royalty revenues are budgeted and push for further economic diversification."If this is prolonged, you'll see continued job layoffs and effects on families. One of the really important things I'll stress is having an economy that isn't dependent on the outcome of a price war between the Saudis and the Russians … I hope it's yet another wake-up call in terms of the efforts to diversify our economy," he said.

  • Prepping for COVID-19: Albertans shouldn't be worrying about toilet paper
    Global News

    Prepping for COVID-19: Albertans shouldn't be worrying about toilet paper

    Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says that stockpiling toilet paper isn't helpful in preparing for COVID-19. Instead, people should be preparing by making a quarantine plan with friends and family.

  • Hereditary chief and RCMP corporal model friendship, cooperation in Port Hardy, B.C.
    News
    CBC

    Hereditary chief and RCMP corporal model friendship, cooperation in Port Hardy, B.C.

    When 'Nakwaxda'xw hereditary Chief Thomas Henderson decided to pass his chiefdom down to his son, he knew his whole community had to be involved in the potlatch — including the police. Considering the RCMP's involvement with the potlatch ban, residential schools, disputes over land rights, and the ongoing issue of over-representation of Indigenous people in Canadian prisons, it might seem surprising that a hereditary chief would want to invite police officers to his own ceremony.But Henderson and the RCMP in Port Hardy, B.C., have developed an amicable relationship over the last five years. In fact, he even considers one RCMP officer, Corporal Chris Voller, to be like family."I don't call him corporal, I call him brother," said Henderson. "I tell him to come stand beside me and address the elders."Corporal Voller says they even dance together during community events, including potlatches."I do a dance with him where he wears my police regalia and I'm dressed in his traditional regalia," Voller said. "Family is a huge part of Indigenous culture, and after a while, if you play your cards right, you're considered family."Recognizing a traumatic historyIn addition to policing the town, Port Hardy RCMP are in charge of policing three local First Nations: the Kwakiutl, the Quatsino, and Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw.Henderson says the people of his nation, Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw (which are two First Nations amalgamated into one), have had an especially challenging history. In 1964, the people of his nations were forcibly relocated to Port Hardy from their traditional homeland on the central coast of mainland British Columbia.Voller says recognizing and genuinely understanding this history is crucial to his job."Those 15-year-olds who in 1964 were relocated, are now the elders, they are the leaders of these communities … so the scars that are left are very real," said Voller. "These are not things that happened generations ago and the ghosts are gone; these individuals are the ones we look in the eyes and we deal with on day-to-day business."Mending a broken relationshipHenderson says for decades, his community did not have a good relationship with the police."There was a constant battle with the RCMP and us," said Henderson. "What used to happen is when our people were still really down in the dumps with drinking, RCMP would throw them in the police car and haul them off to jail."But in 2015, a change in RCMP personnel helped lead to a different approach in policing. Corporal Voller was one of the new members who came to Port Hardy."When an [officer] arrives here, we take them to the traditional territory of all of our nations, and we have the elders explain their feelings, what they've done," said Voller.In addition, Voller says he has personally taken the time to learn bits of each Indigenous language in his community and go to lunch with elders.Henderson is often asked for advice by neighbouring First Nations on how to improve the relationship with the RCMP."I tell them to invite the RCMP from the detachment and have them be part of what you do in your community," said Henderson. "It starts a good bond rather than us fighting all the time."Voller says he's driven by the leaders he has befriended in the Indigenous community. "I didn't live during the times when there was relocation here, but some of my chiefs did," he said. "They still come to the table every day, looking to work with us, so I think it's their strength that motivates us to continue because if they've gone through those things and they're still willing to work with us, it's hard not to respond to that energy."

  • Brazil, U.S. sign agreement to develop defense technology
    News
    Reuters

    Brazil, U.S. sign agreement to develop defense technology

    Brazilian and U.S. governments signed on Sunday an agreement for development of defense projects that may give the South American country access to financing. The agreement allows partnerships in development of defense technology by private companies, that may use public financing from both countries. Companies may request financing from the U.S. defense research fund.

  • Ivanie Blondin captures overall mass start speed skating World Cup title
    News
    CBC

    Ivanie Blondin captures overall mass start speed skating World Cup title

    Canada's Ivanie Blondin captured the overall World Cup women's mass start title at a speed skating event in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Sunday.Despite finishing fifth in the season's final race with a time of eight minutes 31.01 seconds, the Ottawa native's whopping 548 points was enough to secure her place atop the standings. Melissa Wijfje of the Netherlands was first in a time of 8:11.74, followed by Maryna Zuyeva of Belarus (8:12.54) and Irene Schouten of the Netherlands (8:30.63).Schouten, who missed the fifth race in the six-competition schedule, was second overall with 492 points, followed by Japan's Nana Takagi at 442.WATCH | Ivanie Blondin captures overall World Cup podium:Blondin's overall victory, in tandem with her world championship win back in February, punctuates a return to form for the 29-year-old speedster.  After failing to grace the podium in Sochi, Russia, Blondin was largely expected to medal in Pyeongchang but the closest she managed was fourth in the team pursuit. Her overall victory, appears to cement her amongst speed skating's elite. On the men's side, Canada's Laurent Dubreuil kept heating up the ice.  One day after capturing silver in the men's 500 metres, the Levis Que., native decided that twice is just as nice.Dubreuil clocked 35.304 seconds to claim his second 500 silver. However, he once again finished behind Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama who took gold with his 34.070. Yamato Matui, also of Japan, took bronze with 34.365.Entering the race Dubreuil was sixth in the overall standings, but thanks to his stellar two-day run, the 27-year-old leapfrogged into 3rd with a grand total of 420 points.WATCH | Dubreuil secrues overall 3rd place finish in Heerenveen:Shinhama took the overall title with 483 and Russia's Viktor Mushtakov (433) came second.Dubreuil who also came second in Saturday's 1,000, has now won three silver medals in two days of competition.

  • UK PM Johnson heckled as he visits flood-hit area in central England
    News
    Reuters

    UK PM Johnson heckled as he visits flood-hit area in central England

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was heckled by some residents when he visited a flood-hit area in central England on Sunday, after the water had subsided. Last month was the wettest February on record for the United Kingdom, with a succession of storms bringing widespread flooding to many areas. With waters now having subsided, Johnson on Sunday visited Bewdley in central England to see the recovery operation.

  • Thousands march in Spain on women's day despite coronavirus fears
    News
    Reuters

    Thousands march in Spain on women's day despite coronavirus fears

    Thousands of women across Spain marched on Sunday against gender inequality to mark International Women's Day, despite concerns the gatherings could help the spread of coronavirus. Bearing flags and banners denouncing gender violence, a crowd of purple-clad women paraded down one of Madrid's main avenues toward the city center, chanting over booming drums. "We must be strong and fight for the rights of all of us, to be equal, to be paid as much as men," One of the drummers, Marina Martin, told Reuters.

  • Humans of Fort St. James photo project aims to combat racism in community
    News
    CBC

    Humans of Fort St. James photo project aims to combat racism in community

    A group in central British Columbia is turning to street-style photography as a way to combat racism and stereotyping in the small community. Ruth Lloyd, coordinator of the Humans of Fort St. James project, says the idea came from the similarly-named photo blog Humans of New York, which has millions of followers worldwide. The portrait images are accompanied by poignant snippets of the life stories of people in the pictures."Even though we're a very small place, we have a very diverse population with different cultural backgrounds from all over," Lloyd told Sarah Penton, host of CBC's Radio West."[We] came up with the idea of doing portraits of people in our community to help celebrate the beauty in the diversity."The photos don't include names because, as the captions urge, "Even when we don't know a person's name, we should remember they are people who have a story, just like us."Some of the people who have shared their stories so far include a woman who moved to Fort St. James in the fall of 1977 to look for a job at a sawmill — one of the few hiring women back then — and her perseverance paid off. Another woman featured was born in a logging camp near Burns Lake with the help of her grandmother stepping in as midwife to deliver her. She, too, went on to help deliver babies in Fort St James. "She had a very unique upbringing, coming from that — I mean, it was kind of a hard life," Lloyd said. "It's a really nice thing to hear a little piece of people's story and get a little insight into their own individual experiences."Fort St. James is a small community, with about 4,500 people between the municipality, nearby rural areas and First Nations, and so most people know each other — but not all the details. Lloyd says the project helps bring people together. "Some of them are people that you've known but you didn't know this particular aspect of their lives or [it's a way of] getting to know someone that you've seen around the community," she said.And that, she added, helps get at stigmas and stereotypes."It helps you really connect to them as an individual and not to just see them as perhaps this exterior," she said."It's actually really beautiful because it's created a really positive dialogue."

  • Business as usual at North American box office amid virus
    News
    The Canadian Press

    Business as usual at North American box office amid virus

    LOS ANGELES — North American audiences are not staying away from theatres amid virus concerns, according to the weekend’s box office numbers. Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” topped the charts as expected and the Ben Affleck basketball drama “The Way Back” also opened normally.“Onward” earned $40 million from 4,310 North American locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It's on the lower end of openings for the studio, more in line with “The Good Dinosaur's” launch in 2015. “Onward” is an original story about two teenage elf brothers voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland who get a chance to spend one last day with their late father.“I think it’s a solid start for an original animated film,” said Cathleen Taff, Disney’s president of distribution. “We’re especially excited about the fact that we’ve seen such good word of mouth.”The studio expects it to continue performing well with spring breaks starting for many students and families next week.Internationally, “Onward” picked up $28 million. Disney noted that outside of Asia-Pacific regions, coronavirus concerns have not made a material impact on earnings.The weekend overall is down some 50% from the same weekend last year, but that’s only because that’s when “Captain Marvel” opened to over $153 million, and not any indication of the market taking a hit, said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.The rest of the charts also looked normal, even with recent virus-related shake-ups in the entertainment industry, including the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival and the decision to push back the release of the new James Bond film “No Time to Die” from April to November.Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” dropped to second place in week two with $15.2 million, bringing its domestic total to $52.7 million. Worldwide, it’s just shy of $100 million.In third place, Warner Bros.' “The Way Back” opened in line with projections with an estimated $8.5 million. The R-rated drama cost around $21 million to produce.Affleck’s performance was well-received by critics, and the star has been unusually candid about his own real-life struggles with alcoholism in the press in the weeks leading up to release.“It’s a very specific drama,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ president of domestic distribution. “Ben Affleck did a great job and the reviews back that up.”Audiences, who skewed older (64% were over the age of 35), gave the film a B+ CinemaScore. Goldstein noted that the audience age broadened over the weekend.He also hasn't seen any significant impact of the virus on the North American box office yet.“When you look at the box office this weekend with ‘Onward’ and ‘The Way Back,’ these are solid numbers when we’re all concerned ‘Will people hole up inside?’" Goldstein said. We’re not seeing evidence of that, but anything can happen.”Industry analysts are keeping an eye on the numbers as the news continues to develop around the outbreak.“Thus far, I’m not seeing any impact,” Dergarabedian said. “This weekend played out exactly as expected. You have families and children going to theatres to the tune of $40 million. People remain in the habit of going to the movies.”In limited release, A24 debuted Kelly Reichardt’s acclaimed “First Cow” in four locations in New York and Los Angeles. It earned $96,059 and will be rolling out nationwide throughout the spring.Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theatres, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.1\. “Onward,” $40 million ($28 million international).2\. “The Invisible Man,” $15.2 million ($17.3 million international).3\. “The Way Back,” $8.5 million ($640,000 international).4\. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” $8 million ($12 million international).5\. “The Call of the Wild,” $7 million ($4.8 million international).6\. “Emma,” $5 million ($1.5 million international).7\. “Bad Boys For Life,” $3.1 million ($2.8 million international).8\. “Birds of Prey,” $2.2 million ($1.9 million international).9\. “Impractical Jokers: The Movie,” $1.8 million.10\. “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising,” $1.5 million.___Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at international theatres (excluding the U.S. and Canada), according to Comscore:1\. “Onward,” $28 million.2\. “The Invisible Man,” $17.3 million.3\. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” $12 million.4\. “The Gentlemen,” $4.9 million.5\. “The Call of the Wild,” $4.8 million.6\. “The Kangaroo Chronicles,” $3.5 million.7\. “Parasite,” $3.3 million.8\. “Bad Boys for Life,” $2.8 million.9\. “Blumhouse's Fantasy Island,” $2.4 million.10\. “Birds of Prey,” $1.9 million.___Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahrLindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

  • End of Quebec course on religion and ethics seen as win for nationalists
    News
    The Canadian Press

    End of Quebec course on religion and ethics seen as win for nationalists

    MONTREAL — Since 2008, elementary and high school students in Quebec have taken a mandatory course aimed at cultivating respect and tolerance for people of different cultures and faiths.But after years of relentless criticism from Quebec nationalists and committed secularists who say the ethics and religious culture course is peddling a multiculturalist view to impressionable young Quebecers, the provincial government is abolishing the course.In a statement announcing the move, Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge said it was a response to "abundant criticism from experts and education stakeholders." An aide to Roberge said too much time was being taken up by a section of the course devoted to religions.It is striking that a course aimed, in the words of the Education Department's teaching guides, at fostering "the recognition of others and the pursuit of the common good" has proven so divisive.But critics have long described the course as a type of mental virus, contaminating a generation of young people by making them amenable to Canadian multiculturalism and other pluralist ideas. Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says a new class will be taught instead by fall 2022.Nadia El-Mabrouk, professor at Universite de Montreal's computer science department, has been one of the most outspoken critics of the course, which she says defines citizens by their religion.She suggested in a recent interview the course is partly responsible for the fact that, according to polls, young Quebecers are less likely to support Bill 21, the legislation adopted last June that bans some public sector workers, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols on the job.And she's not alone in that belief.Jean-Francois Lisee, who lost the 2018 election as leader of the Parti Quebecois, wrote in January that it's "difficult not to see a cause-and-effect connection" in the fact that young Quebecers who have taken the course "are the least favourable to prohibiting religious signs."For Sabrina Jafralie, who teaches the program at a Montreal high school, the decision to abolish the course is another sign of the growing influence of Quebec nationalists on the Coalition Avenir Quebec government.The curriculum, she said, explains to students that Quebec is filled with people who have different driving forces. It doesn't teach young people to be religious, she said, it simply explains why other people may be."But what the government is trying to do," Jafralie said, "is in fact replace the ability to investigate and explore religiosity, with their own new religion — which is secularism."The course was introduced in 2008 under the Liberal government of the day to replace long-standing classes on Catholic and Protestant moral and religious instruction. Jafralie, who was one of the first teachers trained to teach the new course, says the content comes from a secular perspective.The course exposes students to religions from around the world, and according to the teaching guides, "attention is also given to the influence of Judaism and Native spirituality on this heritage, as well as other religions that today contribute to Quebec culture."But for El-Mabrouk, that is precisely the problem.The course teaches young people to "recognize, observe, to accept and to tolerate the way people practise (religion)," she said.The issue, she continued, is that the material puts religious practices on an even footing, whether or not they run contrary to such Quebec values as the equality of men and women."The course is based on a vision of living together that is tied to Canadian multiculturalism ... but we have changed orientation," El-Mabrouk said, pointing to the adoption of Bill 21 as evidence.Francis Bouchard, spokesman for the education minister, said the government recognizes that students should have an appreciation of the major religions to better understand the driving forces of the world.But in the current program, he explained in an email, religion "took up too much space." He said the goal of the new course isn't to remove the religious component completely but to "rebalance" the content with "other concepts to prepare young people for Quebec society."Those could include themes about environmentalism, digital literacy and democratic participation, he said.Roberge launched three days of consultations in February to collect ideas from education stakeholders for the new course's content. The consultations sparked a scandal after one of the experts invited, McGill University law professor Daniel Weinstock, was blocked from speaking following the publication of an inaccurate newspaper column.Richard Martineau wrote in the Journal de Montreal that the ethics and religious culture course "shoves the multiculturalist credo down the throats of children." He then falsely stated that Weinstock — whom he called a "dyed-in-the-wool multiculturalist" — had previously advocated the symbolic circumcision of young girls.Weinstock's invitation was swiftly withdrawn by the minister, which led to an uproar among academics and an eventual apology from Roberge after Weinstock threatened legal action.El-Mabrouk maintains the course should be done away with entirely. Teaching about religion in school is fine — but not in a class that is tied to ethics, she said. Religious material belongs in classes about politics, science or geography, she said, and it should be limited to older students who have the "intellectual tools" to digest the content."What is the best way for children to learn to live in a society, to live with one another?" she asked. "It's having more time for sports, cultural activities, to talk together. It's in real life situations that children learn to be together."But Jafralie says the content of the course reflects the realities of Quebec society, and changing it is a denial of the facts on the ground."There seems to be this desire to eradicate this (reality) or shape young people's values to be more 'Quebecois' — and what 'Quebecois' is, is defined by (the government)."This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press

  • News
    Reuters

    U.S. ride-hailing and food delivery companies to compensate drivers affected by coronavirus

    DoorDash and Instacart are exploring options, the firms said on Sunday in separate statements. A Lyft Inc spokeswoman said the company has decided to provide funds to drivers infected or quarantined by a public health authority. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Sunday that Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart are in talks to set up a fund to compensate affected drivers.