Justin Bieber Got Teary-Eyed Talking About Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish proved that she's a Belieber until the end. The "No Time to Die" singer recently re-established her status as a superfan after Justin Bieber got emotional talking about her in an interview — and the entire exchange is super-sweet.

As Billboard reports, Justin sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe for an interview on February 14 in support of his new album Changes and teared up while discussing Billie and her career — something Justin feels connected to, as he, like Billie, became incredibly famous at a very young age. The two stars have orbited each other for some time, meeting up at Coachella and even duetting on a remix of Billie's song "bad guy."

When asked about his friendship with Billie, Justin was very honest about his own experience as a celebrity, and got misty while talking about it. "If she ever needs me, I'm going to be here for her...just protecting those moments because people take for granted," Justin shared in the interview as he wiped away tears. "I just want to protect her, you know? I don't want her to lose it, I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody. So, if she ever needs me, I'm just a call away." Is someone cutting onions in here?

Billie posted the clip to her Instagram, alongside the caption "Stream Changes," and also shared a few pics of her childhood bedroom in all its Bieber'ed-up glory, plus a pic of her younger self in a Justin tank. The cutest part? Her bedroom door and its "Forever Belieber - Billie's Room" sign. Both Justin and his wife Hailey commented on the post, with Justin saying "Love you!!!" and Hailey dropping a heart emoji. We're feeling the love between Justin and Billie, and we're happy that these two have become friends and are there for each other — because Beliebers really are forever.

