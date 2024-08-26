Justin Bieber Helped Wife Hailey Select Her Baby Debut Manicure: 'It Was His Request'

The couple welcomed their son Jack Blues on Friday, Aug. 23

Justin Bieber/Instagram; Kevin Mazur/Getty Jack Blues Bieber's feet alongside a photo of parents Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is a nail style icon!

According to Vogue, the “Baby” singer, 30, helped his wife Hailey Bieber, 27, select a manicure for the social media post announcing the birth of their son Jack Blues.

“Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request,” Hailey’s manicurist Zola Ganzorigt said, per the outlet.

The Rhode skincare founder's nails were almond-shaped with a “more muted nudish, white micro French” manincure, Ganzorigt added.

justin bieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber holding son Jack Blues' feet

On Aug. 23, Justin announced in an Instagram post that the couple had welcomed Jack.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻,” his caption read alongside a photo of Hailey’s manicured hand holding the newborn’s feet.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber taking a mirror selfie

Following the birth, a source close to Justin told PEOPLE that the new mom and baby were “doing well” at home.



"They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well," the source said. "Hailey's doing well, too."

The insider added that the couple had been praying for the pregnancy and that it was the "best ever” day when they found out they were expecting.

Hailey Bieber /Instagram Hailey Bieber showing a previous manicure

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the source said. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

"Justin's already a great dad," the source added about the singer's first steps into fatherhood.

