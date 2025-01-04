Justin Bieber Kisses Wife Hailey's Neck in Sweet Selfie Following Recent Rumors About Marriage Trouble

“They laugh at the constant divorce rumors. It’s annoying but just noise,” a source previously told PEOPLE

Justin Bieber is starting 2025 by showing affection for wife Hailey Bieber.

In a new, beachside photo that Justin, 30, shared on Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 4, Hailey, 28, smiles slyly and looks to the side as her husband cozies up to her neck and plants a kiss just behind her jawline.

The selfie — which Justin shared without a caption and a second photo of what appears to be a still from The Chronicles of Narnia films — comes just days after Hailey addressed social media rumors that the new parents were experiencing marriage troubles.

On Dec. 30, the model appeared to address online theories regarding an alleged strain in her relationship with the two-time Grammy winner by reposting a viral TikTok in which a user says, “You’re not well, and it’s okay.”

“[M]e to all of you on the internet,” she wrote over a repost of a viral clip, adding a hand heart emoji.

This isn't the first time the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, has dealt with rumors surrounding relationship problems or a possible divorce — but they don’t let the gossip get to them, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“They laugh at the constant divorce rumors,” the source said of the pair in November. “It’s annoying but just noise.”



In 2024, Justin and Hailey expanded their family, welcoming their first child together, son Jack Blues.

The “Baby” singer announced the news on Aug. 23 with a photo of his wife’s hand holding the newborn’s tiny foot. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻," he wrote alongside the post.

Shortly after, Hailey posted the same photo to her own Instagram Stories with her son's name, a teddy bear and a blue heart emoji.

The couple has kept their little one largely out of the spotlight, though they did share a photo of the family of three on a walk in November, with Hailey declaring that it was the “best month of the year.”

“They’ve been trying to stay as low-key as they can since Jack arrived," a source told PEOPLE in November.

“They’re very excited but becoming parents and having a newborn has been a big adjustment for them,” the source continued, adding that the pair have “had a lot of support.”

