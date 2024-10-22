Justin Bieber pays tribute to Liam Payne

Justin Bieber has paid tribute to Liam Payne.

The former One Direction star died on October 16, aged 31, and Justin has taken to social media to pay tribute to Liam, reposting a fan-made video to his Instagram Stories.

The video clip features a fan-created memorial and other tributes to the late pop star.

Text for the clip reads: "Rest easy Liam."

The video also features a voiceover, which says: "Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you've never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed, to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone."

Liam died after falling from his hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Harry Styles, Liam's former bandmate, subsequently paid tribute to the singer, admitting that he will "always" miss Liam.

The 30-year-old singer - who starred in the chart-topping boyband alongside Liam, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - revealed that he was "truly devastated" by the news.

Harry wrote on Instagram: "I am truly devastated by Liam's passing.

"His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.

"Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious.

"He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving.

"The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.

"My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did.

"- Harry (sic)"