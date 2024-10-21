Justin Bieber Shares Somber Instagram Tribute to Liam Payne After His Death

"Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan," said the voiceover in a fan-made tribute video shared by Bieber

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; David M. Benett/Getty Justin Bieber; Liam Payne

Justin Bieber is remembering Liam Payne.

On Monday, Oct. 21, Bieber, 30, reposted a video to his Instagram Stories paying tribute to Payne, who died at age 31 on Wednesday, Oct. 16, adding a broken heart emoji to express his feelings.

The fan-made video featured a fan-created memorial, covered in notes, photographs, flowers and other tributes for the One Direction band member. "Rest easy Liam," text for the clip read.

A voiceover for the clip said, "Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you've never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed, to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone."



Justin Bieber/Instagram Justin Bieber Instagram Stories

Related: Shawn Mendes Dedicates New Song ‘Heart of Gold’ to Liam Payne: ‘The World Is Crying for You, Brother’

Payne died after falling several stories from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A preliminary autopsy report revealed that Payne died from multiple injuries and "internal and external hemorrhages"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Payne is survived by his son Bear Grey, 7, with his ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.

The surviving One Direction bandmates released a joint statement following Payne's death on Oct. 17. "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing," their statement posted to Instagram began.

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."



Justin Bieber/Instagram Justin Bieber Instagram Stories

Related: Liam Payne's Dad Geoff Pays Tribute to His Son at Hotel Where He Died as Fans Help Him Mourn

The band continued: "The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly."

His bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles signed off the statement with "We love you Liam."

On Oct. 19, Malik announced in a post on his Instagram Stories that the U.S. leg of his Stairway to the Sky Tour will be rescheduled after Payne's death. "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour," he said of the shows

Originally slated to start Oct. 23, the tour will now occur in January 2025. "Love you all and thank you for your understanding," he wrote.





If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.