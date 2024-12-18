Justin Breau killers handed maximum prison sentences

Donald Walker and Charles Shatford were found guilty in October after a five-week trial for murder in the death of Justin Breau. (Court of King's Bench/CBC and Charlie Shatford/Facebook - image credit)

The two men most recently convicted of murdering Justin Breau in Saint John in 2022 were each sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 25 years.

In October, after a five-week trial, a jury found Charles Shatford, 49, and Donald Walker, 52, guilty of premeditated first-degree murder with their sentencing to follow this week.

Breau, who was 39 at the time of his murder was attacked by three men and stabbed to death in his Saint John apartment in August 2022.

Earlier this year, a third attacker, Evan Tobias pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Justin Breau died on Aug. 17, 2022 when a stab wound penetrated his heart, testified the pathologist who did his autopsy.

Justin Breau was a father of three. His mother Susanne Breau told court that his murder has devastated her family. (Submitted by Susanne Breau)

In passing sentence on Shatford and Walker, Justice Darrell Stephenson told the men, who sat side by side in the prisoner's box, that the law mandates the application of maximum penalties in first-degree murder cases.

"Gentlemen, by reasons of these statutory provisions I hereby sentence you to imprisonment for life without eligibility for parole until you have served 25 years of that sentence," he said.

In a recorded police interview played for the jury on Wednesday, Charles Shatford identified himself and Justin Breau in this image taken from video surveillance at the Waterloo Street Tim Hortons on Aug. 17, 2022, just a few hours before Breau's death.

Surveillance video entered as evidence at trial showed Charles Shatford and Justin Breau interacting at the Waterloo Street Tim Hortons on Aug. 17, 2022, just a few hours before Breau's death. (Court of King's Bench/CBC)

The two are being credited for nearly three years time spent in custody already.

Prior to sentencing, Stephenson offered both men the opportunity to speak but each declined.

"Not at this time, your honour," Walker said.

"I had better keep my mouth quiet," Shatford said.

Shortly after Justiin Breau's death on Aug. 17, 2022, police said three masked men in dark clothing had forced their way into an apartment in this Charles Street building.

Justin Breau was attacked by three men and stabbed to death in this Charles Street apartment building in August 2022. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

However, Breau's mother did take the opportunity to speak to the court.

Susanne Breau talked about the grief of losing her son and of Breau's three children losing their father.

"It is impossible to put into words how this brutal crime has affected my family," said Breau. "I expect my son to bury me, not the other way around."

Evan Tobias, Sarah Belzil and Travis Boudreau were all previously sentenced for their involvement in the 2022 death of Justin Breau. Also sentenced, but not pictured here, was Dustin Walker-Hammond, 26, the son of Donald Walker, who is currently on trial for first-degree murder.

Evan Tobias, Sarah Belzil and Travis Boudreau were all previously sentenced for their involvement in the 2022 death of Justin Breau. Also sentenced, but not pictured here, was Dustin Walker-Hammond, 26, the son of Donald Walker. (Saint John Police Force and Travis Boudreau/Facebook)

Breau said two of her grandchildren had previously lost their mother, and the murder of their father had left them parentless. A third child, a granddaughter, was 12 when her father was killed, Breau said.

"I cannot even express how hard it was to tell my son's three children that he was gone," Breau said.

In total, six people were convicted in connection with Breau's death.

Mark Shatford underwent numerous surgeries to repair hundreds of holes in his intestines, but died a month after being shot.

Prosecutors said the death of Mark Shatford, who was shot and killed by Justin Breau in 2019, was the motive for Breau's murder three years later by Shatford's older brother Charles and Donald Walker. Breau admitted to the earlier killing but a jury found he acted in self-defense. (Submitted by Debra Shatford)

In May, Walker's son Dustin pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in facilitating the murder and was sentenced to two years less a day for his participation. Two others, Sarah Belzil and Travis Boudreau, were given one-year conditional sentences for being accessories to the crime.

Breau died after being stabbed multiple times in his apartment. A puncture wound to his heart was fatal. According to Crown prosecutor Joanne Park the murder was motivated by vengeance.

Breau shot and killed Charles Shatford's younger brother Mark in 2019 but was found not guilty of second-degree murder after a jury trial in 2020. Breau admitted to the shooting but claimed it was done in self-defence.

According to Park, Breau's murder two years later was in direct response to that event.