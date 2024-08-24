Justin and Hailey Bieber announce birth of first child

The couple have been married since 2018 [Getty Images]

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has announced the birth of his first child with his wife Hailey Bieber.

In an Instagram post, Bieber shared a picture of his newborn son's small foot.

"Welcome home," Bieber wrote in the caption in the early hours of Saturday morning, revealing his name as Jack Blues Bieber.

Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner were among the famous faces who congratulated the couple.

"Your blessing has arrived," Perry wrote as a comment to Bieber's post.

Meanwhile, Jenner wrote: "I can't handle this little foot".

Announcing their pregnancy in May, the couple shared a video and images of Hailey debuting her bump in a white lace dress.

The 27-year-old American model and the pop singer got married in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018.

Known for his hit-songs Baby, Love Me and Yummy, Justin rose to fame as a singer when he was just 13 years old.

Last year, Justin was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his Justice world tour amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that can cause facial paralysis.

The Canadian singer unexpectedly stepped on stage at Coachella last month to perform 2020 hit single Essence, alongside Wizkid, during a set by Nigerian star Tems.

Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of actors Alec, William and Daniel Baldwin, is the founder of a skincare line, Rhode.