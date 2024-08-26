Justin and Hailey Bieber Are ‘Overjoyed’ by the Arrival of Their ‘Miracle’ Baby (Exclusive)

The couple welcomed their first child — son Jack Blues — on Aug. 23

justin bieber/Instagram;Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Jack Blues Bieber's foot; Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are already loving their time as parents, just days after bringing their newborn son home from the hospital.



A source close to Justin, 30, exclusively tells PEOPLE that both new mom Hailey, 27, and baby boy Jack Blues are “doing well” at home.



"They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well," the source says. "Hailey's doing well, too."

The source added that the couple had been praying for the pregnancy for a while — and the day they learned that Hailey was expecting was the "best ever."

justin bieber/Instagram Jack Blues Bieber's foot shared on Instagram on Aug. 23, 2024

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the source says. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

"Justin's already a great dad," the source adds.

The musician confirmed he and his model wife had welcomed their son in an Instagram post on Friday, Aug. 23.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote on Friday. His wife re-shared the photo to her Instagram Stories soon after, captioning it with the baby's name as well as a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

Several of the couple's family members, including Pattie Mallette, Justin's mom, also shared their excitement about Jack's arrival on social media. On Friday, Mallette wrote in a post on X: "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

Stephen Baldwin, Hailey's dad, reshared Mallette's post, writing: "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."

Justin Bieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber in May 2024

Another post from the grandma shared to her Instagram Stories read, "OH MY HEART."

"WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!😭😭😭🫠🫠🫠🥹🥹🥹," she continued, alongside the same photo of the newborn's foot. "THANK THE LORD, WHAT A MIRACLE! 🎉💃🙌 ."

In a brief post on X, Jeremy Bieber, Justin's father, simply wrote, “Papa" — a nod to his son's new role.

The Biebers first announced they were expecting a child together in May 2024, when they shared the news about Hailey's pregnancy to Instagram. At the time, a rep for Hailey confirmed to PEOPLE that the model was about six months pregnant.



The pair tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse wedding after becoming engaged two months prior. They later celebrated with family and friends in a larger South Carolina ceremony in Bluffton.



