Justin and Hailey Bieber Are ‘Overjoyed’ With Their ‘Miracle’ Baby

Justin and Hailey Bieber are officially parents , and it seems they’re enjoying the first few days with their son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Both the new mom and the baby are “doing well” at home, a source close to Justin told People . “They’re both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well,” the source said. “Hailey’s doing well, too.”

According to the source, the couple’s pregnancy news was “something that they very much wished and prayed for.” The day they found out Hailey was expecting was “the best ever for Justin,” the source continued. “He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.” And in the days following baby Jack’s birth, it seems Justin has naturally eased into parenthood: “Justin’s already a great dad,” the source said.

Late Friday night, the “Baby” singer confirmed he and his wife had welcomed their son in an Instagram post. “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻,” he wrote alongside an image of Hailey holding Jack’s tiny foot in her hand.

In the last few weeks of her pregnancy, Hailey and Justin enjoyed their final moments as a family of two. In an interview with W magazine , the model said she was so in love with her husband that it was hard to picture adding another person to their dynamic. “In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me,” she recalled. “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.” Now, it seems the couple is relishing their time with baby Jack.

