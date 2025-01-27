Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Comedy Club Date Night in L.A.

Justin and Hailey Bieber combined romance and laughter for their latest date night!

The couple stepped out to the comedy club Laugh Factory in Hollywood on Saturday, Jan. 25, according to posts shared on Instagram by the venue and comedian Nicky Paris. They were joined by singer Tate McRae for the outing.

"A memorable night at the Laugh Factory featuring incredible performances and a surprise visit from @justinbieber in the audience," the club captioned its post, which featured photos of Justin, 30, posing with comedians Paris, Amir K and Ruben Paul.

Paris, meanwhile, shared his excitement about getting to take the stage with the "Peaches" singer in the audience.

"I got to perform for @justinbieber last night at @laughfactoryhw and my heart will never recover," he wrote in his own post. "I tried so hard not to look at him but to see the BIGGEST SMILE and laugh on Justin’s face from the stage — it’s a moment I will be telling my future grandchildren about."

Paris added: "Thank you, Justin, for being so sweet after and a real life angel and thank you to @haileybieber and @tatemcrae for coming as well ❤️."

It appears Justin kept things cozy and casual for the comedy night, wearing Honolulu Pawnshop's Aloha green sweatpants and a black hoodie paired with a pink beanie and tan sheepskin boots.

Justin and Hailey's date night comes after a source told PEOPLE the couple is doing "fine" despite facing "constant" split rumors.

"They have a great family life, but also enjoy and encourage each other to pursue their passions," the source said. "She loves that he's into music again. She loves his creative and artistic side. He [keeps] creating with friends."

"Anyone who spends a lot of time with them can tell how in love they are and also how super focused they are on their marriage," the insider added. "They are both very mature for their age and so in it together. It's [a] very special marriage."

Earlier this month, the two-time Grammy Award winner and his model wife, 38, enjoyed another date night — this one involving a little winter fun. In photos that Justin shared on Instagram, the pair could be seen ice skating together. Other shots showed Justin sipping on a hot drink outside and running through the snow.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Justin and Hailey Bieber in January 2023

At the time, the musician also took a moment to express his love for Hailey, as he shared a solo photo of the Rhode founder on his Instagram Stories. He captioned the image, "The greatest woman I have and will ever know."

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues, in August 2024. Hailey kicked off 2025 by treating fans to a new glimpse of the infant.

The sweet black-and-white photo captured Hailey planting a kiss on Jack’s tiny foot and holding onto his ankle.

“HNY 🐾😊,” she captioned the Instagram Stories post.



