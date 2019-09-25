Justin Hartley teases Kevin's role as a father in Season 4 of 'This Is Us' (Exclusive)

Season 3 of "This Is Us" left dedicated fans with -- as to be expected -- hundreds of unanswered questions.

At the forefront of these cliffhangers was the flash-forward at the end of the final episode revealing that Kevin Pearson ends up becoming a father.

Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson on the series, stepped out last night in New York City to celebrate his October digital cover of DuJour Magazine, just in time for fans to tune into the September 24 premiere of Season 4.

Hartley spoke exclusively to AOL about whether or not we would see Kevin's parenting storyline develop this season:

“I will say that we explore that plot line, that storyline this season … we’ll definitley have some answers for you along the way — and it may or may not be what it seems.”

And though he couldn't give away specifics, he did gush about how being a real-life father to his daughter, Isabella, helped him prepare for Kevin's scenes in Season 4:

“In every role that I take, I try to take my own life experiences and sort of pour them into who this character is, and then take what that character’s life experiences must have been and how different they are from mine and sort of pour that in as well.

"You also try to take all of the things that you’ve experienced that are different than what that character has had to experience. You add as much as you can to the character from your own personal life where it’s appropriate and you have to subtract the things that are absolutely not appropriate that that person never would’ve done.

We’re all so different — it’s a constant learning process. And that’s the amazing thing about television, is that a lot of times, several months into playing the character, you discover new things about the character as you’re playing them, they unfold.”

One thing that we probably wouldn't see happen to Kevin Pearson on-screen that happened to Hartley in real life? Being asked to show his ID at a bar, which happened to Hartley this past July:

“I think that person was like hungover or something, something was going on — maybe it was just a mandate where they had to card everyone who came in — I don’t know!”





Just got carded. Hope everyone is also enjoying their start to the weekend. — Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) July 13, 2019

Because even though Kevin Pearson and Justin Hartley may lead two completely different lives, when it comes to their core values and they want the most out of life, Hartley doesn't think that the two are that different after all:

“Kevin and I have some similarities — I think Kevin is a very thoughtful guy, I like to think that hopefully I’m a thoughtful guy. His heart is good and I think he wants to do the right thing, he knows the difference between right and wrong. He has a lot of demons that I don’t have, he’s got an addiction problem, so there are a lot of differences but we’re both humans. We’re all trying to get by, trying to do the best we can.”

"This Is Us" airs Tuesdays at 9 P.M.on NBC.