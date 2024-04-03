Justin Reid shares how Taylor Swift charmed Chiefs players when she first met them

Safety Justin Reid was all set to tease teammate Travis Kelce for his unorthodox plan at meeting singer Taylor Swift.

Kelce went to Swift’s concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium last summer and attempted to get a friendship bracelet (with his phone number) on it to Swift. He was unsuccessful at the time and later voiced his disappointment on his “New Heights” podcast.

Kelce’s admission appeared to be fodder for Reid. Instead, Kelce got the girl and Reid was impressed, as he noted on the “Golf Underground” podcast.

“I wanted to make fun of him for the friendship bracelets that he talked about during training camp, but you know, I cannot hate the game ... I mean, I would have never thought of friendship bracelets,” Reid said. “Friendship bracelets can win you a billionaire. Hey, fellas, take notes, take notes. Romance is not dead.”

Swift attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24, when KC crushed the Bears 41-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

That night, the Chiefs players met Swift for the first time, and she charmed them all.

“Taylor was awesome,” Reid said. “So, the first time we met Taylor was actually the same night — I forget which game it was, it was a home game was the first time that she was publicly in a stadium that everybody knew and that the cameras were all on her. I think it was a it was a three o’clock game, whatever game that was.

“So Travis rents out Prime Social right downtown, and from Prime Social he throws a private party, all the players are invited. And everybody at some point or another meets Taylor. And Taylor is just awesome. She found a way to complement everybody that she met that night. They were enjoying themselves having a good time. And you know, everyone got a chance to meet her. It was a really organic space and it was a lot of fun.”