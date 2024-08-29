Justin Theroux’s Fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom Debuts Gorgeous Engagement Ring at Venice Film Festival

The actress was seen wearing her sparkling ring while gracing the Venice Film Festival red carpet

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are engaged — and she has the gorgeous sparkler to prove it!

While on the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28, Bloom debuted her brand new engagement ring, given to her by Theroux while the two were in Italy when he popped the question. The couple also appropriately dressed in all-white looks, giving bridal vibes from head to toe.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom

The 53-year-old actor and filmmaker (who plays Rory in the sequel) looked dapper in a tailored cream blazer worn over a crisp white button-up shirt. On the bottom, he wore sleek black trousers and Chelsea boots.

New York-based actress Bloom, 30, opted for an elegant Akris white dress with a high neckline that accentuated her slicked-back updo — a large diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock ; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux

Related: Justin Theroux and Girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom Serve Bride and Groom Vibes in White Looks at Venice Festival

While signing autographs for fans at the premiere in Italy, Theroux chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about his new fiancée, saying that the couple planned on “vacationing a little” in addition to attending the events.

The film festival premiere marks Theroux and Bloom’s second major red carpet event since they made their major red carpet debut in March at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. At the time, the two posed arm-in-arm for the cameras and showcased their matching monochromatic black looks.

They previously made their relationship Instagram official in December 2023, when they attended Bloom’s twin sister Chrissy’s wedding in New York City. At the time, the actress shared a photo of her, Theroux, and Theroux’s dog, Kuma, as they dolled themselves up for the ceremony.



Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom attend a red carpet for the movie "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy.

Related: Justin Theroux Plants a Kiss on Girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom's Cheek in Adorable Post

The actors have been building their romance outside of the public eye, though Theroux has more recently offered some glimpses of Bloom on his social media.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, he posted a photo to his Instagram Stories showing himself wrapping his arm around and planting a kiss on Bloom's cheek against an oceanside backdrop.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star left no caption on the post, which appeared to mark the first time he has publicly shared a photo with Bloom on his social media page.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.