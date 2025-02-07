Justin Theroux’s Fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom Reveals They Were Friends Before Dating: 'Really Nice How It Happened’

PEOPLE confirmed Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom were engaged in August 2024 after they appeared together at the Venice Film Festival

Justin Theroux's fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom is opening up about the early stages of their romance.

Asked by Today cohost Al Roker on the Friday, Feb. 7 episode if she's "gotten used" to calling Theroux, 53, her fiancé, the Paradise actress, 30, said, "It’s getting more and more normal for me." When Roker noted that Theroux recently shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that he was taken with Bloom as soon as they met, she replied, "I have heard. I have heard."

"That’s very sweet. We were friends for a little while before we started dating and I think that’s actually really nice how it happened," she added of their relationship.

PEOPLE confirmed that Bloom and Theroux were engaged on Aug. 29 after the couple stepped out at the 2024 Venice Film Festival and Bloom showed off an engagement ring.

The pair were first seen together when they were photographed at a Netflix event in New York City in February 2023; in August 2023, they were photographed sharing a kiss during a date night in Manhattan. Theroux and Bloom made their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair's Oscars party in March 2024. They have also been photographed attending Bloom's twin sister's wedding and Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's wedding together.



JB Lacroix/FilmMagic Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom on Aug. 28, 2024

Bloom also touched on her engagement to Theroux during her Thursday, Feb. 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "He was very romantic," she said of Theroux's proposal in Italy, which took place shortly before the couple attended the Venice Film Festival. "He did it properly, it was very sweet. Just the two of us."



Theroux, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018, explained during his September 2024 appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show that he and Bloom originally met "through mutual friends."

"The first impression was wow," he said at that time. "And then a friend of mine who was with me, literally the quote, [they] said, 'That's the one.' Like, we hadn't even met yet. And I was like, 'She's so stunning.' So I went over and started talking and things like that and it progressed."



Stefanie Keenan/Getty Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom on April 4, 2024

Aside from Bloom's role the Hulu series, Paradise, she has most recently appeared on the television series We Were the Lucky Ones and The Gilded Age. Theroux, meanwhile, was last seen in 2024's hit sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.



Paradise is streaming on Hulu now.



