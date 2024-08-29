Justin Theroux and Nicole Bloom Celebrate Their Engagement in Wedding-Themed Red Carpet Looks

picture alliance/Getty Images

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom looked ready elope at the Venice Film Festival.

While the 53-year-old actor has stayed largely quiet about his personal life since his highly publicized divorce from Jennifer Aniston, it seems the Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice star couldn't wait to profess his love on the red carpet. On August 28, the 30-year-old actor joined Theroux on the carpet wearing a bridal white Akris column dress and a large diamond on her left ring finger, while he sported a white tuxedo jacket and a massive smile on his face.

According to People, Theroux popped the question while they were in Italy promoting the Tim Burton sequel, so who could blame them for hitting the carpet like a couple of perfect wedding cake toppers?

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Bloom even kept the bridal theme going with a white mini dress at the film's UK premiere in London the very next day, August 29.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" UK Premiere – VIP Arrivals Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Their future nuptials will kick off Theroux's third marriage, so he definitely knows how to dress the part. He was first married to costume designer Heidi Bivens from 1997 until 2011. And while he began dating Aniston the same year, they didn't walk down the aisle until August 2015—just over two years before announcing their divorce in February 2018.

Theroux and Bloom were first linked in February 2023 but have only made one red carpet appearance together prior to this year's Venice Film Festival. In May 2023, Theroux told Esquire that he became more protective of his private life since his divorce from Aniston. “There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” he said, adding that “having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship.”

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Even so, Theroux and Jennifer Aniston have remained close friends. “We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other," he told Esquire in 2021. "I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship.”

He continued, “We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her.”

