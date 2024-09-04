Justin Theroux says he feels ‘protective’ over ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

US actor Justin Theroux said he feels “protective” over ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who recently condemned Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance for calling childless women “miserable”.

The Friends actress, who does not have any children, criticised Vance’s anti-IVF stance as he made disparaging comments about Kamala Harris and her “bunch of childless cat ladies, who are miserable about their own lives”.

“Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day,” Aniston said.

Jennifer Aniston previously criticised JD Vance’s anti-IVF stance (Ian West/PA)

Theroux, who got engaged to Aniston in 2012 before splitting in 2017 after two years of marriage, addressed her comments in an interview with the Times newspaper.

“She is still very dear to me so of course, yeah, I feel protective,” the 53-year-old said.

“But she batted back criticism, as well she should.”

The pair previously described their separation as “mutual and lovingly made”.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” a statement said at the time.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston got married in 2015 for two years (Ian West/PA)

Aniston revealed to Allure magazine in 2022 that she had undergone IVF to try to have children when she was in her 30s and 40s, but the attempts did not result in any pregnancies.

Theroux’s comments come after it was announced he had proposed to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, with a ring featuring both of their birthstones.

On his engagement to the 30-year-old, Theroux told the Times: “Of course I was nervous proposing.

“It is a question after all, so the answer isn’t guaranteed. But it was wonderful.”

The couple sparked engagement rumours after appearing at the 81st Venice International Film Festival for the world premiere of Tim Burton’s much-anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – starring Theroux.

The actor, who is the cousin of British broadcaster Louis Theroux, plays a money-grabbing TV executive named Rory, who exploits his vulnerable girlfriend, Lydia Deetz – played by Winona Ryder.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is out on September 6.