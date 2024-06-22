Justin Timberlake addresses 'tough week' at first concert since drink-driving arrest
Justin Timberlake has performed his first gig since his arrest for alleged drink-driving, telling the crowd it had been a "tough week".
Kardashians star Kendall Jenner rocked a tiny string bikini on a trip to Mallorca with sister Kylie Jenner - photo
The "I'm the Drama" singer posted sexy swimsuit shots taken on a beach to Instagram on Wednesday
The actor and comedian was joined by his daughters Bria, Shayne Audra, and Bella at the 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' world premiere in Los Angeles on June 20
One commenter got rude about Madix's workout routine — but she wasn't having it
Clarkson has previously delivered renditions of Twain's "Any Man of Mine," "Who's Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" and "No One Needs to Know"
The country star celebrated his 48th birthday with wife Gwen Stefani in Italy
The former Beatles drummer, who was kicked out of the band in the early 1960s, made a public appeal to the rock icon on social media.
Donald Sutherland and his wife Francine Racette got married in 1972
Get her, Jade.
"Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!" the photo released on June 21 was captioned
The singer shared a close up from one of the daring looks from her latest music video 'Ask & You Shall Receive'
"We loved working together," Fonda wrote in a tribute post to her late friend
The U2 frontman is vacationing in a celeb-favorite hotspot in the South of France
The actors will play themselves as Charles, Mabel and Oliver in a Hollywood film about the trio's true crime podcast The post ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4: Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis Take Over in New Image appeared first on TheWrap.
"Not sure I have the words to describe how I feel about today, or the last 14 years on this special Blue Bloods journey," he wrote in an Instagram post
"I'd be hard-pressed to find someone dumber," the Texas congresswoman told Jimmy Kimmel.
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was summer personified in her third day at Royal Ascot, stunning crowds as she wore a floral-print silk dress from Suzannah London and bright pink hat.
Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, who share two daughters, divorced in 2021
"I’ve had many years of smooth sailing, and am very lucky to be able to say that, but the waters have been much rougher the last year or so," the actor shared in a statement
Canadian actor William Shatner is wading into the debate over open-pen salmon farming in British Columbia, saying it's time to stop being polite in an F-word-filled video that calls for an end to the ocean farms.