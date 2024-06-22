Justin Timberlake admits ‘it’s been a tough week’ after drink driving charge

Justin Timberlake allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and to stay on the right side of the road on Tuesday last week - SAG HARBOUR PD/MEGA

“It’s been a tough week,” Justin Timberlake told fans at his first concert since the pop star was arrested and charged with drink driving.

The Sexyback singer began his world tour in Chicago three days after police stopped his BMW in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor, New York.

A mugshot of Timberlake – who told officers he had only had a “single Martini” but allegedly failed roadside sobriety tests – was released in the days before Friday’s concert.

“It’s been a tough week, but you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now,” the 43-year-old told a cheering crowd at the United Center in Chicago.

“I know sometimes I’m hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

Sag Harbor police said Timberlake allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and to stay on the right side of the road.

Officers in the Hamptons, a popular summer holiday spot for the rich and famous, described the singer’s eyes as “bloodshot and glassy” and commented that a “strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath”, according to court documents.

He refused a breathalyser test and performed poorly on the sobriety tests, the document states.

He was released without bail after being charged and will appear virtually in court on July 26, which coincides with the start of his world tour in Poland.

Drink driving convictions in New York can be punished with a year in jail, a £786 fine and suspension of licence for at least six months.

The star’s lawyer has said he looks forward to “vigorously defending” his client.

Edward Burke Jr said, “I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office.”

Timberlake, who has previously spoken about seeking help for excessive drinking, is a former member of 90s boy band NSYNC.

One of the world’s best selling musical artists, he has also forged a film career and is married to movie star Jessica Biel, with whom he has two children.