Justin Timberlake announces World Tour

Cover Media

Timberlake announced his Forget Tomorrow World Tour while appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Jan. 25, 'People' reports. After teasing for a few minutes that Timberlake had something to share with the audience. Fallon asked: "Is there something you'd like to announce?". Timberlake replied: "What is happening right now? Oh that. Oh yeah, I'm going on tour." The news follows the release of his latest single, "Selfish". "Selfish" appears on the 42-year-old's upcoming album, 'Everything I Thought It Was'.