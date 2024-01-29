Justin Timberlake announces World Tour

Timberlake announced his Forget Tomorrow World Tour while appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Jan. 25, 'People' reports. After teasing for a few minutes that Timberlake had something to share with the audience. Fallon asked: "Is there something you'd like to announce?". Timberlake replied: "What is happening right now? Oh that. Oh yeah, I'm going on tour." The news follows the release of his latest single, "Selfish". "Selfish" appears on the 42-year-old's upcoming album, 'Everything I Thought It Was'.