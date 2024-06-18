Justin Timberlake arrested in the Hamptons for 'driving while intoxicated'

Justin Timberlake has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons on New York’s Long Island, according to police.

The Cry Me A River star was arrested in the early hours of the morning in the wealthy village of Sag Harbor in New York, SAG Harbor Village Police Department told the PA news agency.

Sources reportedly told TMZ that the singer, 43, was pulled over by police around 12.30am on Tuesday after having dinner with friends at a hotel in Sag Harbor.

A police spokesperson confirmed he had been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

The department is expected to release a formal statement later on Tuesday.

Timberlake, 43, is due to perform two shows in Chicago this week before two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York next week.

Timberlake's representatives did not immediately return requests for comment from the Associated Press.This is a developing story.