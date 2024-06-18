Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI in New York

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday night in Sag Harbor on New York’s Long Island, police confirm to Variety.

The singer was scheduled to be arraigned on at least one DWI charge on Tuesday morning, a Sag Harbor police spokesperson confirmed. A police rep told NBC that Timberlake was still in custody as of Tuesday morning. The department was expected to release a formal statement later on Tuesday, the rep said.

Multiple reps for the singer did not immediately respond to Variety’s reqests for comment.

Timberlake is currently on tour in support of his latest album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which was released in March. He is scheduled to perform two concerts each Chicago’s United Center and New York’s Madison Square Garden next week. The North American leg of the tour wraps on July 9 in Kentucky before continuing on to Europe toward the end of the month.

