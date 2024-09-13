Justin Timberlake arrives for Sag Harbor court hearing
Police officers escorted Timberlake, 43, as he left his lawyer's office and crossed a street to Sag Harbor Village Court on Sept. 13. The singer later pleaded guilty to impaired driving.
Police officers escorted Timberlake, 43, as he left his lawyer's office and crossed a street to Sag Harbor Village Court on Sept. 13. The singer later pleaded guilty to impaired driving.
Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty Friday to a traffic infraction -- driving while ability impaired -- to resolve his driving while intoxicated case in the Hamptons. Timberlake appeared in person in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday. Timberlake also agreed to appear in a public service announcement about the dangers of drunk driving.
The CEO of the Atlanta Fair said the incident did not happen on their grounds. Previous posts show that it occurred in China.
Christian Malanga, a US national of Congolese origin, the suspected plot leader, was killed during the attack.
SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2. Emily Cooper’s adventures in Rome have come to a close for now as the second part of Season 4 of Netflix’s Emily in Paris wrapped up the latest installment of the series. At the beginning of Part 2, Emily (Lily Collins) …
Profanities erupted in a Halifax courtroom Thursday as the family of a murder victim hurled insults at the convicted killer and voiced anger at the sentence he received.The man in question, Justin Ronald Adams-Clarke, smirked and extended both middle fingers at the family as he was led away by sheriff's deputies.A jury convicted Adams-Clarke, 26, of second-degree murder in the death of Tyler Michael Boyd Algee following a trial last December — a conviction that carries an automatic life sentence
A former model who was a finalist in the Miss Switzerland contest was allegedly murdered and "pureed" in a blender by her husband, officials in Switzerland are reported to have said. Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was found dead in her home in Binningen, near Basel, Switzerland, in February this year. According to local news outlet BZ Basel, a man named Thomas, 41, had an appeal for release from custody denied by the Federal Court in Lausanne on Wednesday after he reportedly confessed to killing his wife, with whom he had two children.
It's been a year since a young Marine veteran fatally subdued a screaming man on a NYC subway. Now, more video has emerged — but there's a catch.
A murder trial began Thursday for a young man accused of killing a Banff restaurant employee who was fatally stabbed while using the washroom at a bar John Christopher Arrizza, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Enns-Goneau, 26, who was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022.Details of the killing come from an agreed statement of facts (ASF) and opening statement, both delivered by prosecutor Ron Simenik Thursday morning. Jurors heard that on the night of A
A Canadian man accused of killing a woman from Dawson Creek, B.C., while both were in Mexico, has been found not guilty by a court in that country.Mexican police found 23-year-old Kiara Agnew dead in a laundry room at a resort in Playa del Carmen south of Cancun, amid possible signs of violence, on March 3, 2023.The family says she had travelled to the Riviera Maya shore with her boyfriend to celebrate a birthday.Family members of the victim and the accused both confirmed the Canadian man's acqu
Collin Griffith, 17 was accused - and absolved - in connection with the killing of his father over a year prior to the accusation involving his mother
Two people died in the wreck
David Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38, were found dead in their friend's backyard last January
TERRACE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Mounties in Terrace, B.C., say they have identified the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend as a driver for a local taxi company who has since left the country.
One employee is seen holding the suspect back at a Panera location in Glendale, Colorado, while another bonks him four times with a metal pizza peel.
Denis Coles' victim speaks out about the attack which happened as she walked home from Girl Guides.
The 3rd round pick of the Edmonton Oilers is moving on to another organization.
Marina Ramirez Rico, 34, of California, is charged with five counts of having sex with a minor, police allege
A Simcoe, Ont., woman is facing a charge of assault with a weapon over an incident involving a neighbour, but she says the weapon in question was a water gun.
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.Two people are dead and a third critically injured after an attack near a safe consumption site and encampment in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday morning.In a media release late Thursday afternoon, Kingston Police said the violence unfolded at the encampment around the city's Consumption Treatment Services (CTS) and Integrated Care Hub (ICH) at 661 Montreal St."The victims, who were suffering injuries consistent with those caused by an ed
The discovery of three people found dead in a Lloydminster home Wednesday is being investigated as a triple homicide.At a news conference Thursday, Insp. Brian Nicholl, detachment commander of the Lloydminster RCMP, said the investigation began after police were called for a well-being check around 6 p.m.Officers discovered the bodies of three people inside. Investigators continue to gather evidence at the scene, Nicholl said. "There is no immediate concern for public safety. While I understand